Hampton, N.H., police to ramp up police presence at Hampton Beach this weekend

This weekend, police will be “strongly enforcing the rules and laws of New Hampshire,” Hobbs said. Twenty nine people were arrested last weekend. The majority of arrests were alcohol-related or for disorderly conduct, he said.

“We want people to know that if you’re coming to Hampton Beach, and you’re gonna cause disruptions or commit acts of violence, then you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted,” said Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs in a telephone interview this week.

Hampton, N.H. police will ramp up their presence at Hampton Beach this weekend after nearly 30 people were arrested last weekend, officials said.

Advertisement

Hobbs declined to share exactly by how much police presence will increase.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s around Hampton Beach this weekend. A heat advisory is in place for southern New Hampshire, including interior Rockingham County, from 12 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to meterologist Stephen Baron.

Police wrote in a Facebook post on May 13 that the department “dealt with a number of large groups that formed on the beach.”

“These groups were dispersed when Police observed fights starting to break out,” police wrote. “Upon dispersal these groups made [their] way to the roadway and continued to be disorderly and disrupt traffic on Ocean Blvd.”

No injuries or damages were reported, officials said. Police said additional units were requested “through Rockingham County,” and the groups were eventually dispersed.

Hobbs thanked the other law enforcement agencies throughout the county who assisted as well as New Hampshire State Police and said Hampton police is “very appreciative of all their efforts and their continued support.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.