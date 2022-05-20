‘I’m not interested in reconciliation’: One Navajo family’s Indian Boarding School legacy

For 150 years, up until the late 1960s, the U.S. government stole Native American children from their communities, often without parents’ consent, and sent them to Federal Indian boarding schools where they were forced to use English names, convert to Christianity, stop speaking their native languages, wear Americanized haircuts, and perform military drills. Many children suffered physical and sexual abuse. An unknown number died, often from overcrowding and unsafe living conditions.

On May 11, the U.S. Department of the Interior released a first-of-its-kind report looking into those schools, representing the first time the federal government has attempted a systematic accounting of the facts and consequences of the brutal system it perpetuated.

endawnis Spears, Brown University’s Tribal Community Member in Residence, spoke with The 74 about her family’s experiences. A Navajo woman, Spears’ lives in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, with her husband, Cassius Spears Jr., who is a leader of the Narragansett tribe, and their four children.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

The 74: Can you tell me about where your grandparents grew up and your family’s experience with the boarding school system?

endawnis Spears: Sure. So my mother’s parents are both Navajo and they were both born and raised on the Navajo reservation in Arizona.

My maternal grandmother, Beatrice Tsinajinnie, grew up around Leupp, Arizona. On the reservation at the time, they had [Bureau of Indian Affairs] truancy officers whose job it was to go out and take children. If a parent did not surrender their children, they could face going to jail. So Beatrice was taken from her home to the Albuquerque Indian School when she was about 6 years old.

Spears’s maternal grandparents, Beatrice Tsinajinnie and George Kirk Sr., met on a Navajo reservation in Arizona after returning from Indian boarding schools. endawnis Spears

My mother’s father, he was living with his grandmother and she would hide him from the truancy officer. She was able to successfully hide him until he was, we estimate, about 14 years old. My mom told me that up until he went to boarding school, he had a more traditional Navajo appearance. He had long hair, his ears were pierced, he only spoke Navajo. He attended boarding school at Fort Wingate, Arizona and he absolutely hated it.

Fort Wingate is right on the Navajo reservation, so he would try to run away. He remembers vividly speaking Navajo because that’s the only language he knew how to speak and he was punished (for it). He was placed in a basement at Fort Wingate and didn’t eat for days.

The interesting case about my maternal grandfather was that he eventually became a Navajo Code Talker. His name was George Kirk. The very language he was starved for speaking later helped save this country.

What about your father’s parents?

So my paternal grandmother was born in Minnesota on the White Earth Ojibwe reservation. She was Ojibwe and she was taken from her home when she was between the ages of 8 and 9, we’re not really sure. She was put on a train and sent across the country. She attended Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas, which is one of the larger boarding schools in the country. She stayed there and graduated when she was 16. During that time, she never went back to White Earth.

For the rest of her life, she didn’t speak the Ojibwe language. When she was much older, however, when she was getting ready to pass on, she was living with my family in our home in Arizona. In the last two weeks of her life, she would have these bouts of dementia where she would go in and out of being lucid. And when she was in these states, she would be speaking Ojibwe. And I remember very clearly being so curious [as a young girl] because I had never heard this language before. I grew up around my Navajo side of the family and I knew what Navajo sounded like. But I didn’t know this language that my grandmother was speaking.

Spears’s mother, Gloria Moore, holds Spears’s son Giizhig as a baby. Giizhig was named for Spears’s paternal grandmother, who named her endawnis. endawnis Spears

So I remember asking my parents what she was saying and they explained to me that she was getting ready to go home. She was speaking her home language. I always get choked up every time I say that, because it speaks to her language and culture as being home, and she was preparing to go back to that place.

I always feel this incredible connection [to my grandmother] because she named me. endawnis is an Ojibwe word and it means “my daughter.” As an adult reflecting back on her life, I choose to believe that her naming me was a subversive act because of her experience having her language taken from her in a violent manner. Naming her granddaughter endawnis meant that every time someone says my name, they’re speaking this language, this home language.

That’s why I don’t capitalize my name. It’s a pushback against the experience of the boarding school generation. We had no control over the very words that we used or the way we prayed or the way we were able to be in community with our family. So me not capitalizing my name is saying that I do have control over this. And I don’t have to abide by the rules of English grammar. These are the everyday subversives.

So how did your grandparents or parents tell you these stories? How did you come to know of these pasts in your family?

My grandparents never talked with me about it. I was young when they passed away. And my parents never really talked about it with me as a child, either. I really only had these conversations with them when I was in college.

My grandparents never spoke, or at least my parents never told me, about any of their friends or cousins or family who didn’t make it home. I’ve never heard that in my own family history. I can’t tell you what has been omitted from my grandparents’ retelling to protect the children. But it comes as no surprise to me that the report is highlighting that.

I can understand now, as a parent myself, some of the challenges of those conversations. There’s a protective factor there, I want to protect my children’s innocence and the way that they understand this country.

There’s a children’s book out right now called When We Were Alone and it’s about residential schools in Canada. I bought it to read with my children when they got a little bit older. But I don’t know if I have the emotional, spiritual capacity because I’m still shedding those tears for my own grandparents.

In your opinion, does this report from the Department of the Interior represent an end in itself or a beginning? Where are we in this reckoning process?

Maybe this is the opportunity for a truth-telling commission, like what happened in the aftermath of genocides and wars. These traumas have been so buried and so hidden. Bringing them to light requires its own process of truth-telling. And what that looks like, I’m not really sure.

But I’ll tell you that I’m not interested in reconciliation, or making things better right now. I’m interested in the truth coming out. That has to happen first. So in terms of where we are in this process, we’re just learning the full scope of the truth. People always want to jump to reconciliation and they want to skip over the truth-telling part. We need to sit in the truth for a while.

Even in schools with all of this backlash and fear of teaching about hard histories and this country’s founding, I would want to see this information included in everyone’s education going forward. Classrooms are not neutral. For our Native people, classrooms were a place of incredible violence. They were used as the mechanisms of genocide.

For our Native families, and I’ll speak for only my family, we are actively and intentionally healing from these experiences. [Our grandparents suffered] the disruption of our relationships to our plant and animal kin, the disruption of our traditional ways of praying. I make decisions every day to give my children what my grandparents couldn’t have.

That’s why our boys grow out their hair long. That’s why we pierce their ears. That’s why we do things in the old way. We reclaim their bodies, we reclaim our culture. Our existence is resistance, right? That’s what we hear Native people saying all the time. And it’s true.

So that healing is happening within our families and our communities, too. We’re reclaiming those tools every time we reclaim our language, or every time we reclaim our traditional forms of kinship.