Lynn man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn involving a man and a woman who had taken out a restraining order against the man last month, officials said Friday.

Police on Thursday responded to a report of a shooting at 23 Mudge St. at 1:21 p.m. and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said in a statement.

The dead were identified as Jessie Mitchell, 46, who died after an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Yajaira Mitchell, 31, who appeared to have been fatally shot, according to the statement, which did not disclose the relationship between the Mitchells.