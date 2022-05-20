Lynn man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn involving a man and a woman who had taken out a restraining order against the man last month, officials said Friday.
Police on Thursday responded to a report of a shooting at 23 Mudge St. at 1:21 p.m. and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy said in a statement.
The dead were identified as Jessie Mitchell, 46, who died after an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Yajaira Mitchell, 31, who appeared to have been fatally shot, according to the statement, which did not disclose the relationship between the Mitchells.
Yajaira Mitchell was granted a one-year restraining order against Jessie Mitchell on April 25, officials said.
The district attorney’s office is investigating, along with State Police detectives and Lynn police.
The cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the statement.
