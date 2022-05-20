New England news in brief

Two residents suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at a Dorchester home Friday afternoon that displaced nine people, according to the fire department. The residents were taken by Boston EMS to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. Their conditions were not immediately known Friday evening. The fire broke out at the 2½-story home at 4 Sargent St. at about 3:45 p.m., the department said on Twitter. The fire was on the second floor, but quickly spread to the attic and through the roof, the department said. A second alarm was ordered immediately. The fire was knocked down shortly after 4 p.m., the department said. Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat from the blaze, Boston fire said. Crews were still on scene checking for hot spots as of 5:25 p.m. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze. Boston fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up





Advertisement

OXFORD

3-alarm fire not suspicious, officials say

A three-alarm fire early Friday that injured four occupants and one police officer does not appear suspicious, but the exact cause has not been determined, Fire Chief Laurent McDonald and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement. Working smoke alarms in the home likely prevented an even greater tragedy, they said. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at 45 Leicester St. Crews arrived to find the home fully involved. Multiple alarms were sounded, drawing mutual aid from more than a dozen area fire departments. Two adults and two juveniles escaped from the building after hearing working smoke alarms. All four occupants, as well as an Oxford Police sergeant who was first on scene and helped one occupant away from the building, were transported to area hospitals with injuries of varying severity. One person remains in critical condition, officials said. “The extent of the damage has made it difficult to identify an exact cause, but we know for certain that working smoke alarms in the home alerted people inside to the danger,” McDonald said in the statement. “Everyone should have working smoke alarms at home. It’s important to test them monthly, replace alkaline batteries twice a year, and replace the unit 10 years after the manufacturing date printed on the back.”

Advertisement





SALEM

Man pleads guilty in fentanyl ring

A man who was one of four suspected gang members arrested last year in a drug ring that provided counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl across the North Shore has pleaded guilty in federal court, the US Attorney’s office said Friday. Ernest Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said in a statement. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13. Based on prior felony convictions, Johnson was prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms, prosecutors said. Johnson, who also went by the street names “Yo Pesci” and “Mr. Live Mr. Drive,” possessed and used firearms as part of illicit drug activity. He also used social media and videos to describe “his involvement in shootings, beatings and drug trafficking and identified people he believed to be a ‘rat’ or a ‘snitch,’” prosecutors said.





RUTLAND, Vt.

Group hopes to resettle more than 300 refugees

Advertisement

A Vermont refugee resettlement organization has proposed bringing more than 300 refugees to the city in the next three years. Amila Merdzanovic, the Vermont director of the US Committee on Refugees and Immigrants, wrote in an e-mail to the city’s Board of Aldermen this week that the organization has proposed to federal officials to resettle 75 people in fiscal year 2023, 100 in fiscal year 2024, and 150 in fiscal year 2025, the Rutland Herald reported. The city is now home to 13 people who fled from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of all US troops from there last year. Two Syrian families arrived in 2017. “They are settling in well, all are working at local manufacturing companies, learning English, and connecting with community members,” Merdzanovic wrote. “Many Rutlanders have given them a warm welcome and are helping them get settled in the community.” Governor Phil Scott has been a strong proponent of refugee resettlement. He’s also issued a call inviting the federal government to settle Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in the state. (AP)



