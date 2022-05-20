Salem man pleads guilty to a illegal gun, ammunition charge as part of North Shore drug ring

Johnson, who is also known by the street names “Yo Pesci” and “Mr. Live Mr. Drive,” was one of four suspected gang members arrested and charged in June 2021.

Ernest Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Salem man pleaded guilty to a gun and ammunition charge in connection with his role in a “prolific drug trafficking organization” that supplied counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to suppliers on the North Shore, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Johnson, and co-conspirators Vincent Caruso, Laurie Caruso and Nicole Benton, were allegedly part of a large drug trafficking organization known as DTO, prosecutors said. The organization was run by Vincent Caruso, “a self-admitted Crip gang member,” according to the statement.

The organization also included Benton and Vincent Caruso’s mother, Laurie Caruso, among others, prosecutors said. The group sold counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl – produced using multiple large pill presses – to street gangs on the North Shore.

“It is alleged that one pill press weighed 1,000 pounds and was capable of producing 15,000 pills per hour,” prosecutors said. “According to the charging documents, a single counterfeit fentanyl pill retails between $10-$20, thereby generating millions of dollars in [retail] sales.”

Johnson possessed and used guns as part of his role in the drug trafficking operation, prosecutors said.

He also posted photos and videos on social media depicting guns, including an AR15, fentanyl pills, cash and high-end jewelry, prosecutors said. Johnson was prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms, due to previous felony convictions.

“In a number of videos, Johnson described his involvement in shootings, beatings and drug trafficking and identified people he believed to be a “rat” or a “snitch,” prosecutors said.

Johnson faces up to 10 in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 13.

Benton previously pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8, prosecutors said. Vincent Caruso is facing additional charges that were brought by a federal grand jury on Jan. 19.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.