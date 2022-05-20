State fire marshal issues home safety tips ahead of scorching weekend

As brutal heat approaches Massachusetts this weekend, with highs around 90 degrees expected, the state fire marshal is reminding residents that air conditioners and other tools for staying cool can be fire hazards, and he is asking everyone to use caution.

Air conditioners and other large appliances should be plugged into wall outlets rather than extension cords, which can start a housefire, Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement Friday. Electrical fires are the second most common cause of fire deaths and the third most common kind of household fire in Massachusetts, he said.

“We’re looking at a hot, humid weekend, and many folks will be bringing out their air conditioners or heading to the store to buy them,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Like all major appliances, these devices should be plugged directly into a wall outlet. They can overload a power strip or extension cord and cause a fire.”