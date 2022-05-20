Two taken to hospital, nine displaced, after two alarm fire tears through home in Dorchester

The fire broke out at the two and half story home at 4 Sargent St. at about 3:45 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

The residents were taken by Boston EMS to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

Two residents suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at a Dorchester home Friday afternoon that displaced nine people, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was one the second floor, but quickly spread to the attic and through the roof, the department said.

A second alarm was ordered immediately. The fire was knocked down shortly after 4 p.m., the department said.

Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat from the blaze, Boston fire said. Crews were still on scene checking for hotpots as of 5:25 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze. Boston fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

