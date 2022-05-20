fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two taken to hospital, nine displaced, after two alarm fire tears through home in Dorchester

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 20, 2022, 1 hour ago

Two residents suffered minor injuries in a two-alarm fire at a Dorchester home Friday afternoon that displaced nine people, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The residents were taken by Boston EMS to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

The fire broke out at the two and half story home at 4 Sargent St. at about 3:45 p.m., the department said on Twitter.

The fire was one the second floor, but quickly spread to the attic and through the roof, the department said.

A second alarm was ordered immediately. The fire was knocked down shortly after 4 p.m., the department said.

Advertisement

Firefighters were also able to rescue a cat from the blaze, Boston fire said. Crews were still on scene checking for hotpots as of 5:25 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze. Boston fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video