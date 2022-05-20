Karine Jean-Pierre’s unlikely rise to the White House lectern

Jean-Pierre was born in the Caribbean to Haitian parents, who lived paycheck to paycheck after immigrating to New York City. Her conservative Catholic family, she has written, carried “so many secrets, so much unexpressed pain.” As a child, Jean-Pierre was sexually abused by a cousin. Her mother went decades without acknowledging that her daughter was a lesbian. And in her early 20s, despondent at a career setback, Jean-Pierre attempted suicide.

Left unsaid were the other ways in which her path to becoming the president’s chief spokeswoman sharply diverged from that of her predecessors.

Karine Jean-Pierre began her debut briefing as President Biden’s press secretary Monday by acknowledging the unusual nature of her presence behind the White House lectern. “I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” she said.

She grounded herself in political advocacy work, rising from meeting with constituents in Far Rockaway, in the New York borough of Queens, to a job in the Obama White House. But while Jean-Pierre spent years as an MSNBC pundit and national spokeswoman for the liberal group MoveOn.org, she rarely had to tackle a daily grilling from an adversarial press corps.

Jean-Pierre, 47, starts the job at a particularly difficult moment for the Biden administration, which has struggled to persuade the public to support its agenda. She will need to address record-high inflation, a resurgent coronavirus, and looming midterm elections many Democrats expect to be a shellacking.

Her predecessor, Jen Psaki, became a star among liberals for her rarely ruffled demeanor and lively tussles with Fox News journalists. (She is headed to a new gig at MSNBC.) Jean-Pierre has so far shown a more informal style: less crisp than Psaki, but also disarming, laughing at herself when she stumbles over a word or two.

“There’s something a little introverted about her, which is an odd thing to say about someone who is now the principal spokesperson for the president,” said Patrick Gaspard, a former US ambassador to South Africa and political director for former president Barack Obama, as well as a mentor to Jean-Pierre.

Gaspard, who is also Haitian American, said he recognized in her a fellow immigrant navigating an unfamiliar and privileged space.

“They have some sense of their capacity and their talent, but are hesitant as they weigh in because they’re not sure if they’re using the right idiom,” he said. “Some blast through and rise to the occasion and become powerful in their own place, and Karine is absolutely an example of that.”

Jean-Pierre worked briefly as Kamala Harris’ chief of staff during the 2020 campaign, once fending off an interloper who accosted Harris onstage. She became Biden’s principal deputy press secretary when he took office.

Jean-Pierre was born on Martinique, then lived briefly in France before her parents immigrated to Queens. (She has two younger siblings, a sister and a brother; one brother, Donald, died before she was born.) Her mother, a retired home health care worker, never learned to read English; her father, a New York City cabdriver, still works part time, though the taxi medallion he invested in years ago has plummeted in value.

Her parents pushed her to become a doctor, and she studied life sciences as a commuter student at the New York Institute of Technology on Long Island. But Jean-Pierre performed poorly on her Medical College Admission Test. She became convinced she had failed her parents in a profound way. “My entire world crumbled,” she wrote in her memoir.

One afternoon, Jean-Pierre recounted in her memoir, she parked her car inside her family’s garage, sealed the doors and turned on the engine. “Everyone will be happier when I’m gone,” she recalled thinking to herself.

Jean-Pierre does not know how long she was unconscious. She was shaken awake by her sister, Edwine, who had discovered the running car in the garage.

After college, Jean-Pierre did odd jobs, including a stint at Estée Lauder and a conservation group where she protected piping plover nests. Encouraged by a mentor, she enrolled at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She received a partial scholarship, but still has thousands of dollars of student loan debt.

Teachers including David Dinkins, the former New York City mayor, sparked an interest in politics. After starting out as an aide to two members of the New York City Council, Jean-Pierre joined the presidential bid of John Edwards in 2008. She briefly worked for former Representative Anthony Weiner, and later helped lead campaigns for Letitia James, now the New York state attorney general; and Martin O’Malley, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2016.

She became a political aide in the Obama White House in 2009, forging a friendship with then-Vice President Biden during campaign stops in the Northeast. Biden appears only once in Jean-Pierre’s memoir, but she writes warmly about their first conversation on Air Force Two in 2009, recalling Biden as “the sweet, kind ‘Uncle Joe’ you read about.”

Jean-Pierre lives in the Washington suburbs with her longtime partner, the CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, and their 7-year-old daughter. CNN said Malveaux will not cover politics while Jean-Pierre is press secretary.







