Antti Raanta shuts door on Rangers, Hurricanes take 2-0 series lead

Aho added a clinching empty-net score to finish this off with 1.8 seconds left as Raanta held up.

Smith's goal off a feed from Sebastian Aho marked his first postseason goal in nine years, and it was the difference in a tightly defended game by both teams with little space to operate and even fewer traffic-free looks at the net.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brendan Smith scored a shorthanded goal late in the second period while Antti Raanta finished with 21 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers, 2-0, on Friday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

The Hurricanes had flirted with tallying a shorthanded goal earlier in the game multiple times, including once when Teuvo Teravainen pinged the right post in the first period from the slot off a feed from Aho. It ended up foreshadowing the Hurricanes’ breakthrough score, with Aho skating in on the right side to set up Smith for a one-timer from the left that cleanly zipped past Igor Shesterkin for the putaway with 4:06 left in the second.

Carolina improved to 6-0 at home in the playoffs and has a 2-0 lead for the second straight round. Now they face the challenge of winning on the road for the first time in the postseason after claiming a seven-game first-round series against Boston in which no team managed a road win.

They’ll get their first chance to win at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 on Sunday. And the Rangers will try to mount another series comeback after rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat Pittsburgh in a seven-game first-round series.

Shesterkin finished with 20 saves to lead the Rangers on a night with few offensive highlights.

The teams combined for 43 shots and had big penalty kills as well, with New York killing off more than a minute of five-on-three time while the Hurricanes scored their shorthanded goal on a four-minute kill for a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Brady Skjei.