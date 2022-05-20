‘Be inspired, be motivated’ . . . MIAA’s Girls and Women in Sport Day celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX

As the keynote speaker at the MIAA’s Girls and Women in Sports Day at Faneuil Hall Friday morning, a celebration of the 50 years of Title IX, she implored female student-athletes, coaches, and athletic directors from across the state to continue the fight.

From her storied run at Westwood to her legendary 40-year coaching career at Harvard, Delaney-Smith has been a passionate, strong voice for equity.

When Title IX passed in 1972, it took Kathy Delaney-Smith “about 11 seconds to file four lawsuits” seeking equitable treatment for her Westwood High girls’ basketball program.

“We’ve made great strides, because a lot of people don’t feel discriminated against anymore, but we are not paid the same,” said Delaney-Smith, who won a Ivy League-record 630 games at Harvard before retiring in March.

“Your coach does not make as much as the boys’ coach. Please do not think your growth or leadership is done. My generation needs your generation.”

Women athletic directors from across Massachusetts were honored during the MIAA's Girls and Women in Sport Day at Faneuil Hall. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Delaney-Smith, the state’s first female 1,000-point scorer at Sacred Heart in Newton (playing for her mother), arrived at Westwood from Bridgewater State College in 1971, one year before the passing of Title IX. In her second year, after winning her four lawsuits, she was told by the Westwood administration that her girls’ team would be losing their locker room, in order to accommodate visiting junior varsity boys’ basketball team.

That, simply, was unacceptable to her.

“Do not scream, do not stare, do not giggle,’” Delaney-Smith recalled telling her players.

“‘Go straight to your lockers and go about your business.’ And they did. My girls didn’t scream, but the boys did, and they never put the boys in there again.”

From the podium Friday, she told the crowd that they needed that kind of fire, but maybe not to go as far as barging into boys’ locker rooms.

“It is your charge to pay attention to equity. It’s about the quality of the experience,” Delaney-Smith said. “We have the participation, but do we have the same quality of participation? The same gear? I’m going to tell you right now, we don’t.”

We are living in a world now, she said, in which young female student-athletes don’t know what they’re entitled to. Delaney-Smith gave the girls a brief explanation of Title IX’s content and credited its creator, Patsy Mink, the first Asian-American congresswoman.

Delaney-Smith offered three takeaways: 1. Be passionate about knowing their rights under Title IX and being educated on the subject; 2. have the courage to start conversations about inequity; and 3. be inspired and motivated to create change.

“Your fight doesn’t have to be quite as hard, but you have to be willing to fight. Be inspired, be motivated, think about all the pioneers, these women who came before you,” Delaney-Smith said. “I am passing the baton to you.”

She closed to a standing ovation before the morning program continued with each girl in attendance being presented with certificates. Delaney-Smith was an enthusiastic supporter of all speakers, the first to stand and clap at the conclusion of speeches and to congratulate every woman who took the podium.

Leda Levine, president of New Agenda: Northeast, and Pam Gould, superintendent of Sandwich Public Schools and a member of the MIAA’s blue ribbon committee, also spoke.

Ijeoma Ezechukwu of Ayer Shirley was honored as the Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Retired MIAA volleyball tournament director Judy Slamin was one of two recipients of the Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Award. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ijeoma Ezechukwu, a senior at Ayer Shirley Regional High School headed to Boston University, was a surprised recipient of the MIAA’s Harry Agganis Student-Athlete of the Year Award. She will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Judy Slamin, the longtime MIAA boys’ and girls’ volleyball tournament director, and Margie Grabmeier, the recently-retired girls’ volleyball coach at Hopkinton High, received Massachusetts Women in Athletics Distinguished Service Awards from Westborough AD Johanna DiCarlo.

Two members of the MIAA Student Advisory Committee — Anais Killian, a senior from Cambridge Rindge & Latin, and Dorothea McGrath, a junior from West Bridgewater High School — addressed the crowd before Lincoln-Sudbury field hockey coach Vicki Caburian read the gubernatorial proclamation declaring May 20, 2022 as Girls and Women in Sports Day in Massachusetts.