Bubba Watson matches lowest round in PGA Championship history with a 63

It was the 18th round of 63 at the PGA and the third at Southern Hills. Raymond Floyd did it in the first round of his wire-to-wire win in 1982 and Tiger Woods did it in the second round on his way to the 2007 PGA title.

Watson shot an opening 72 that left him well off anyone’s radar, but he began to pick up steam Friday with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and another at the ninth. Watson added five more birdies on the back side, giving him nine for the round. He had a chance to shoot 62 but missed a 23-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th.

TULSA, Okla. — Bubba Watson matched the lowest round in PGA Championship history and climbed into contention during the second round at Southern Hills.

Advertisement

Mito Pereira shot 64 Friday, missing a 7-footer for birdie on his final hole.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Look out!

Some of the intrigue heading into the PGA Championship had to do with the compact nature of the grand old layout, where greens are often so close to tees that players get in logjams waiting for each other.

Turned out it was two relatively wide open areas of the course where noteworthy people got hit.

In one case, it was one contender hitting another player.

That happened on the par-4 second hole Friday when Cameron Smith, fresh off a birdie to open his round, hit a wild tee shot that sailed over the trees and into the seventh fairway. The ball wound up striking Aaron Wise, who had opened with a 69 and was on his way toward a second-round 72 that left him 1 over for the championship.

Wise, who was seen holding a water bottle on top of his noggin, managed to par the seventh hole. He also parred the long par-3 eighth before making bogey from the bunker on the final hole and heading in for some treatment.

Advertisement

Wise’s management team said he was doing well and expected to play Saturday.

Smith wound up shooting 70 on Friday and was 2 under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, ESPN anchor Sage Steele was flying home to Connecticut Friday after she was struck in the face by Jon Rahm’s tee shot and needed medical attention during the opening round of the tournament.

Steele was covering the PGA for “SportsCenter” and was finished for the day, so she headed onto the course to watch Rahm’s grouping with Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler. That’s when Rahm hooked his shot and, despite frantically waving to warn fans in that direction, the ball hit Steele near her nose and mouth about 280 yards away.

Steele, who also has hosted “SportsCenter” from the Masters, is expected to make a full recovery.

Headed home

For the second time in three years, no club professionals made the cut at the PGA Championship.

The closest was Matthew Borchert, the pro at Isleworth in Windermere, Fla., who followed up his first-round 73 with 74 Friday. That left him 7-over par and three above the cut line, which landed at plus 4.

Jesse Mueller, an assistant coach at Grand Canyon University, had the best round among the 20 club pros when he holed out for eagle on his first hole and shot 72 Thursday. Mueller shot 78 Friday.

Advertisement

Wild ride

Joaquin Niemann shot a second-round 71 to leave him 1 under for the championship, but the way he got there was anything but ordinary. His round Friday included five birdies and six bogeys to go with seven pars.

Niemann, one of a record six Latin American players in the field, started on the back side and birdied two of his first three holes. But it was a rollercoaster from there for the Chilean, who had a stretch of three bogeys on the front bookended by a couple of birdies. The last came on the difficult par-4 ninth, Niemann’s final hole of the day.

“You think you are in control and then one hole to another, one bad swing, and it — all the way around, it gets a lot harder,” he said. “The course is super hard. You start missing drivers, getting out of the rough, it’s not easy to make pars.”

Mow no!

The greens were not mowed ahead of the Friday’s round, which probably was a good idea given the windy conditions, but it also caused problems for some players who had grown accustomed to their slick surfaces in the opening round.

Several in morning groups left putts that would have been close Thursday well short of the hole, and by the afternoon, Will Zalatoris cried out after a missed putt that “they’re like Velcro.”

“They can’t get that fast anyway just because they’re pretty slopey, but I don’t think these green surfaces are the smoothest to begin with,” Brooks Koepka said. “And then after not mowing them, you see a little of a trample effect and everything, so it’ll be nice to have some fresh greens this weekend.”