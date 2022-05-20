Ex-Red Sox Martín Pérez ends Houston dominance of Texas with shutout

Pérez (3-2) struck out five, walked one, and threw 108 pitches. The 31-year-old lefty won his third straight start and has a 1.64 ERA in eight outings this season.

It was the first complete-game shutout for Texas since Kyle Gibson beat the Astros, 1-0, on Sept. 16, 2020.

Pérez last threw a shutout on April 23, 2014, against Oakland. He spent his first seven seasons with Texas and later played for Minnesota and the Red Sox before rejoining the Rangers this year.

Pérez retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced before Jeremy Peña got Houston’s first hit in the fifth with a two-out single. With two outs in the Houston ninth, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker singled. But Pérez got Yuli Gurriel on a flyout to left field to end it.

The Rangers snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Astros in Houston, winning for the first time at Minute Maid Park since Sept. 16, 2020.

Kole Calhoun gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a home run, and the Rangers tacked on two more runs in the eighth.

Blue Jays unwelcome hosts for Joey Votto, Reds

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season, and the Blue Jays held Reds star Joey Votto in check in his return from COVID-19 as Toronto beat Cincinnati, 2-1.

Toronto improved to 11-6 in one-run games. They are 21-18 overall.

Making his fourth start of the season and his second after being activated off the injured list because of a sore forearm, Ryu (1-0) allowed six hits, including five doubles, walked none, and struck out three. The lefthander lowered his ERA from 9.00 to 6.00.

Playing a series in his Canadian hometown for the fourth time, and the first since 2017, Votto went 1 for 4 with a double. He was activated off the COVID-19 injured list before the game. He last played in the majors on May 1.

The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when George Springer hit an RBI single and scored on Bo Bichette’s double down the third base line.

It’s rain in New York, snow in Colorado

The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game on Friday night was postponed because of a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Presumed Friday starters Nestor Cortes of New York and Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel will start Saturday instead.

The rainout buys New York an extra day to sort out its banged-up bullpen. Reliever Chad Green left Thursday’s game in Baltimore with right forearm discomfort, and manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the injury may be significant. The team planned more testing before announcing a diagnosis.

Meanwhile in Colorado, Kris Bryant’s return from a back injury in the start of a home series with the Mets was postponed with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field. The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday, but more snow was in the forecast.

Bryant, who last played for the Rockies on April 25, was set to rejoin the team after going 2 for 7 in a two-game rehab stint for Triple A Albuquerque this week.

Eleven-homer barrage at Wrigley

On a perfect day to play home run derby at Wrigley Field, the big winner was Josh Rojas, who launched his first three longballs of the season as Arizona powered past the Chicago Cubs, 10-6. With a strong wind blowing out on a warm afternoon, the teams combined to clear the brick walls 11 times, seven by the visiting Diamondbacks, tying the ballpark record. David Peralta went deep twice, and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide . . . A smiling and thankful Bob Melvin returned to manage the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series in San Francisco, less than two weeks after undergoing prostate surgery. Melvin emerged from the visitor’s dugout wearing his uniform for the first time since May 9 — the day before announcing that he would undergo surgery. “It went well, that’s what I can share with you,” the 60-year-old manager said. “I’m glad I’m back” . . . José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and Cleveland defeated the Detroit Tigers, 6-1, in a game where both teams were without their managers. The Tigers’ A.J. Hinch was out with a non-COVID illness, and Terry Francona was away for a minor surgical procedure. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19, and is expected to be back Saturday . . . Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a deep double and later singled and stole a base as Atlanta won in Miami, 5-3, in his first game at the stadium where he sustained a season-ending knee injury last year. Jorge Soler hit his eighth homer for the Marlins in his first against Atlanta since he was the MVP of the World Series for the champion Braves last season . . . Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper missed his fifth straight contest after a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday, and have lost three of four without the two-time MVP . . . Washington infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list before the season. Manager Dave Martinez said he’s hoping Kieboom returns in time for spring training. Pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross, meanwhile, each threw 43 pitches and three innings in a simulated game Thursday in Florida and came out “feeling good” . . . Pablo López went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Miami Marlins, with the righthander asking for $3 million and the team arguing for $2.45 million. López, 26, was 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 20 starts last season, striking out 115 and walking 26 in 102⅔ innings.