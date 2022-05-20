Game 39: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox belted 16 hits and overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat the Mariners, 12-6, on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.
Trevor Story led the way, going 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs. J.D. Martinez (4-for-5, three runs) and Alex Verdugo (3-for-5, four runs) also enjoyed huge games at the plate.
The Sox will go for their third straight win Friday night. Michael Wacha, who has missed the last two weeks due to left intercostal irritation, is expected to get the start after being activated off the 15-day injured list.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
MARINERS (17-22): TBA
Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (4-3, 4.62 ERA)
RED SOX (16-22): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.38 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mariners vs. Wacha: J.P. Crawford 3-7, Mike Ford 1-2, Ty France 5-6, Adam Frazier 4-12, Dylan Moore 0-3, Cal Raleigh 0-2, Steven Souza Jr. 2-3, Eugenio Suárez 11-29, Abraham Toro 0-2, Luis Torrens 2-4, Jesse Winker 4-10
Red Sox vs. Ray: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Xander Bogaerts 3-11, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 2-9, Rafael Devers 3-6, Kiké Hernández 12-51, J.D. Martinez 1-10, Kevin Plawecki 5-11, Trevor Story 8-27, Alex Verdugo 4-14, Christian Vázquez 0-10
Stat of the day: Story is the second player to record at least five runs scored, three home runs, seven RBI, and a stolen base in a game, joining Yoenis Céspedes.
Notes: Wacha hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since May 3, when he blanked the Angels over 5 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball. He is 0-3 with a 9.56 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners, allowing 30 hits and 17 runs in 16 innings. ... Ray made four starts against the Red Sox as a member of the Blue Jays last season. The 2021 Cy Young winner went 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23 innings over those games. … The Sox have hit multiple extra base hits in 16 straight games, the second-longest streak in MLB this year. ... The Mariners are 6-16 over the last 22 games beginning April, after going to 9-2 from April 14-26.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.