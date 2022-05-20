Game 39: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox belted 16 hits and overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat the Mariners, 12-6, on Thursday night in the opener of their four-game series.

Trevor Story led the way, going 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs. J.D. Martinez (4-for-5, three runs) and Alex Verdugo (3-for-5, four runs) also enjoyed huge games at the plate.

The Sox will go for their third straight win Friday night. Michael Wacha, who has missed the last two weeks due to left intercostal irritation, is expected to get the start after being activated off the 15-day injured list.