Gillette Stadium has a good chance of hosting Rugby World Cup games in 2031 and 2033

But the early signs look promising, and the Boston area stands to reap an economic boost measured in the billions of dollars to be a staging ground, perhaps even for the finals, for some portion of the 50-day event. More than 3.1 million tickets are expected to be available for purchase for fans from around the world.

The process of winnowing the 25 applicants to the final group will not conclude before 2027.

The Rugby World Cup is coming to the United States twice – the men in 2031 and the women in 2033 – and Gillette Stadium in Foxboro has what appears to be a strong chance of being selected as one of the 9 to 12 host sites of the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Advertisement

“The Rugby World Cup is the third largest event in the world, only behind the FIFA World Cup and the Summer Olympics, so when you talk about the opportunity for the Rugby World Cup to stimulate the local economy through the hospitality industry, the hotels, restaurants, and driving international tourists to Boston and Massachusetts, this was a no-brainer for us, collectively, in Massachusetts to jump on board the opportunity,” said Phil Buttafuoco, the executive director of special events for Kraft Sports and Entertainment.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“For the stadium, it’s great. For the Kraft family [owner of the stadium, New England Patriots and Revolution], certainly it’d be a great feather in their cap of hosting a World Cup rugby event. But for the state of Massachusetts, it would have a long-term positive impact with international tourists.”

In the men’s 2019 World Cup held in Japan, 1.7 million tickets were sold, with an Ernst & Young analysis showing $5 billion in economic spillover impact and $2.5 billion in direct impact to the Japanese economy from the event. The city of Tokyo, which hosted the opening ceremonies and eight matches, saw $1.4 billion in economic spillover impact, with $877 million in direct impact.

Advertisement

Gillette Stadium is considered to have a decent though not locked-down-yet likelihood of being selected as one of the 16 venues for the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup that will be held at 16 venues across North America. If selected, Gillette will need some alterations, including a natural grass field and width expansions, to suit FIFA’s soccer needs.

Similar adjustments would have to be made to accommodate world-class rugby, but Gillette’s experience “only helps” their chances, said Jim Brown, executive chair of the USA Rugby World Cup bid committee.That it’s on the East Coast increases the chances of being in contention to host the semifinals and final, since a daytime start can mean prime-time broadcast across the Atlantic.

“We know Boston very well, we know how they operate, they’ve been involved in a lot of big soccer events as well and I think that only helps,” said Brown. “And let’s hope they’re included as well in 2026, which will only help because the field dimensions make it easier for their selection.”

Buttafuoco said the New England Free Jacks, the Boston-area Major League Rugby team, will play a “really important” role in the coming years of raising rugby’s profile and “driving interest and awareness and passion in rugby.

“We believe the history of rugby in the United States starts here in Boston. The first rugby match in the United States was played in Boston in 1874, and really is the foundation for rugby here in Massachusetts and throughout New England.”

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.