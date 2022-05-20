It’s an 11-homer day at windy Wrigley Field as Arizona mashes the Cubs

“I’ve had multi-homer games in the minor leagues and multi-hit games in the the minor leagues, but I’ve never done anything like this,” Rojas said. “This is a pretty good feeling, especially coming into the game with zero and leaving with three.”

With a strong wind blowing out on a warm afternoon, the teams combined to clear the brick walls 11 times, seven by the visiting Diamondbacks, tying the ballpark record.

On a perfect day to play home run derby at Wrigley Field, the big winner was Josh Rojas , who launched his first three longballs of the season as Arizona powered past the Chicago Cubs, 10-6.

David Peralta went deep twice, and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide.

“These days have been happening here in this stadium for a long, long time,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “Whether they’re wind-aided or not, they’re HRs, and I was proud of the way we fought against a very tough pitcher.”

Rojas posted his first three-homer game and third career multi-homer effort. After a flyout in the first inning, he hit a solo homer in the third, a two-run drive in the fifth, and another solo home run in the seventh. Rojas led off the ninth with a chance for the 19th four-homer game in big-league history, but struck out looking.

The Cubs unveiled a statue of righthander “Fergie” Jenkins outside Wrigley Field before the game, which joined a row that includes Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo. The team then lost its third in a row. Rojas and Peralta tagged Kyle Hendricks (2-4) with Arizona’s first four homers as the Cubs ace righty yielded a season-high seven runs and eight hits in five innings.

It’s rain in New York, snow in Colorado

The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game on Friday night was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

The Yankees announced the postponement about 3½ hours before the scheduled first pitch. New York was slated to start lefthander Nestor Cortes against White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. Both will start Saturday instead.

The rainout buys New York an extra day to sort out its banged-up bullpen. Reliever Chad Green left Thursday’s game in Baltimore with right forearm discomfort, and manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the injury may be significant. The team planned more testing before announcing a diagnosis.

Meanwhile in Colorado, Kris Bryant’s return from a back injury in the start of a home series with the Mets was postponed with a winter storm warning in effect for the Denver area. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field.

The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday, but more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening.

The rare late-May mountain storm started as rain Friday morning, but was expected to switch to snow in the afternoon with the temperature plunging to freezing.

Bryant, who last played for the Rockies on April 25, was set to rejoin the team after going 2 for 7 in a two-game rehab stint for Triple-A Albuquerque this week.

Joey Votto returns for Cincinnati visit to native Toronto

The Reds activated Canadian slugger Joey Votto off the injured list before their game in Toronto against the Blue Jays, batting him cleanup against lefty Hyun Jin Ryu. A six-time All-Star in 16 seasons, Votto hasn’t played a lot in front of the local fans — only nine games at Rogers Centre, during which he’s hit three home runs while going 8 for 33 (.242) with seven RBIs. This year, he hasn’t played since May 1; he was sidelined with COVID-19 two days later. Votto is hitting a meager .122 with no home runs and three RBIs in 22 games, and has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Also before the game, Cincinnati placed infielder Brandon Drury, outfielder Albert Almora, and righthanders Joel Kuhnel and Tyler Mahle on the restricted list, their being unable to play in Canada due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19 . . . Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper missed his fifth straight contest after a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow on Sunday. The Phillies originally hoped Harper could return on Tuesday, and have lost three of four without the two-time MVP . . . Washington infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list before the season. Manager Dave Martinez said he’s hoping Kieboom returns in time for spring training. Pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross, meanwhile, each threw 43 pitches and three innings in a simulated game Thursday in Florida and came out “feeling good” . . . Both the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians were without their managers for their series opener, with A.J. Hinch out because he isn’t feeling well — he tested negative for COVID-19 — and Terry Francona away due to a minor surgical procedure. Francona returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19, and is expected to be back Saturday . . . Pablo López went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Miami Marlins, with the righthander asking for $3 million and the team arguing for $2.45 million. López, 26, was 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 20 starts last season, striking out 115 and walking 26 in 102⅔ innings.