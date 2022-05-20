Liv DeLong’s milestone day powers unbeaten Amesbury softball past Cape Ann foe Triton

DeLong was a forceFriday, clubbing two solo home runs and striking out 14 to power second-ranked Amesbury to a 2-1 Cape Ann League softball win over Triton.

Her dad, Jeff, was standing just feet away from where the ball landed and collected the solo homer in the second inning, the 100th career hit for his daughter.

Liv DeLong kept her hands inside and drove her lower body through, barreling a pitch over the middle of the plate that cascaded through gusts of wind and over the fence in left-center field.

The senior (3 for 3) raised her batting average to an astounding .520 along with a team-leading 28 RBIs. After smacking a high fly over the center field wall in the fourth, shouts of ‘Oh my god, she did it again!’ were heard from the dugout. DeLong was greeted by her teammates encircling the plate, who tapped her helmet as she touched home.

“I just wanted to get up there and attack,” DeLong said. “The next at-bat, same mind-set. Usually if I have a good hit, I get up and try to do it again. Same mind-set, same mechanics.”

DeLong allowed one earned run and scattered five hits. The Boston University commit hurled her riseball with conviction, generating swings and misses at pitches at the letters. She set up her strikeout pitch by painting the outside corner and mixing up her pitches.

“I don’t know where she’ll end up in college, but I’ll tell you right now, she is that kid,” Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters said. “She’s special. You don’t get a lot of [people like] her. She just knows how to approach the game.”

Entering Friday, Amesbury (15-0) had outscored opponents 188-3, but had to sweat out the end of the matchup between the CAL’s two best teams.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings (13-5) made things interesting. Junior Isabella Oldini and sophomore Kyla Story opened the inning with singles. Two outs later, sophomore catcher Skylar Colburn singled home Oldini. But Story was caught in a rundown and DeLong slapped on the tag at third to end the game.

Acton-Boxborough 9, Waltham 1 — Fiona Casey collected three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Aislinn Ryan earned the victory in the circle, striking out four over four innings for A-B (7-8) in the Dual County League win.

Archbishop Williams 5, Fontbonne 1 — Shelby Parr tossed a complete game, striking out 12, to pace the Bishops (12-6) to a nonleague win. Alyssa Burke smacked a solo home run and Meg Hansbury finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the offense.

Central Catholic 12, Chelmsford 4 — Hayley Rapaglia blasted a three-run home run and and Ava Ianessa had two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders (9-6) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 14, Durfee 13 — Desirae Paiva hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the 12th, lifting the Indians (8-8) to a Southeast Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 17, Apponequet 0 — Eliana Raposo struck out 11 and didn’t surrender a hit over five innings for the Falcons (12-5) in the South Coast Conference tilt. Raposo also belted a home run and Caleigh Cloonan, Haleigh Kelley and Maddie Kelly each collected two hits and two RBIs for D-R.

Hanover 4, Pembroke 3 — With the Hawks down 3-1 in the seventh, Noey Giardina clubbed a two-run homer to tie the game and singled home the game-winning run in the ninth inning to lift Hanover (12-5) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win.

Haverhill 15, Andover 3 — Riley Windle smacked two hits and drove in three runs, and Kya Burdier collected two hits and two RBIs for the Hillies (10-7) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Latin Academy 13, Lynnfield 0 — Alanis Toledano tossed a one-hitter, striking out 14 to record her third shutout of the week, and finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs, lifting the Dragons (11-7) to a nonleague win.

Lowell 4, Dracut 0 — Senior Gianna LaCedra tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 16 for the No. 9 Red Raiders (14-4), who clinched the Merrimack Valley Conference title.

Mansfield 14, Milford 2 — Olivia DeTrolio notched four RBIs, powering the Hornets (7-10) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Mashpee 21, Randolph 5 — Sophia Bergonzi (4 for 4, 3 doubles) and Molly Madden (2 for 3 batting, 7 strikeouts from the circle) each recorded four RBIs, pacing the Falcons (1-15) to a nonleague win.

Needham 11, Dedham 1 — Sarah Deroian and Maddie Baker hit home runs over the fence in left-center field in back-to-back at-bats to finish a five-inning nonleague win for the Rockets (11-5).

North Reading 11, Rockport 2 — Keely Hannon tossed a three-hitter, lifting the Hornets (10-7) to a Cape Ann League win.

Plymouth North 17, Silver Lake 5 — Maggie Ladd had three hits and three RBIs, and Marissa Durette hit a home run for the Eagles (15-1). Caroline Collins struck out four and contributed two hits and an RBI to the Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Quincy 17, Scituate 4 — Junior Cady Hansbury launched a grand slam, leading the Presidents (6-12) to a Patriot League victory.

Saugus 13, Swampscott 1 — Senior Fallon Merrick knocked in an run and had two hits in the Northeastern Conference victory for Saugus (11-6). Felicia Reppucci went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Gianna Costa went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the senior day win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 7, Upper Cape 4 — Grace McCarthy and Avery Cina each collected three hits and drove in a run, and Tiana MacDonald had two hits and three RBIs for the Vikings (10-6) in the Mayflower Conference win. McKenzie Jepsen struck out nine for the win

Boys’ lacrosse

Essex Tech 23, Minuteman 5 — David Egan (3 goals, assist) reached 100 points on the season, and Matthew Tavares (4 goals, 2 assists) and Timothy Tavares (2 goals, 4 assists) each posted six points to lead the Hawks (13-3) to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Franklin 17, Bishop Feehan 9 — Luke Davis scored eight times to go with two assists, and Tyler Sacchetti added a goal and four helpers to propel the No. 5 Panthers (12-4) to a nonleague win.

Pentucket 7, Triton 6 — Sophomore Benjamin Turpin (4 goals, 2 assists) and junior Joseph Turpin (2 goals, assist) led Pentucket (11-4) to the Cape Ann Kinney Division win. Junior Cam Smith made 15 saves.

Reading 7, Winchester 6 — Cullen Granara scored the overtime winner off a feed from Colby Goodchild (goal, assist), and Robbie Granara netted three goals to power the No. 13 Rockets (13-3) to a Middlesex League win.

St. John Paul II 9, Monomoy 8 — Andrew Fox netted the overtime winner, and Kyle Jaquello scored three goals to lift the Lions (2-11) to a Cape & Islands League upset win over the Sharks (9-7).

Girls’ lacrosse

Brooks 9, Rivers 8 — Molly Driscoll scored four goals, and Kate Coughlin added two goals and an assist to lead Brooks (9-5-1) to an Independent Schools League victory.

Canton 11, Whitman-Hanson 9 — Fay Gallery put up four goals, and the Bulldogs (10-2) got two more tallies each from Devan Spinale, Emily McCabe, and Allie McCabe to take the nonleague win.

Cohasset 13, Duxbury 12 — Laney Larsen (5 goals, 3 assists) scored the winner for the No. 13 Skippers (9-2-1) in overtime off a feed from Kira Fulton (4 goals, 2 assists) in the nonleague matchup.

Lowell 16, Dracut 4 — Cate Shanahan (5 goals) and Tess Hollingsworth (4 goals, assist) tallied five points apiece, and Sara Skaff made 13 saves to lead the Red Raiders (8-9) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Medfield 16, Hopkinton 4 — Grenne Campbell (5 goals, assist) scored her 100th point, and Kelly Blake (goal, 6 assists) secured 11 draw controls en route to a Tri-Valley League win for the No. 8 Warriors (12-2).

North Andover 4, Chelmsford 3 — Janie Papell scored twice, Isabella Robinson and Fallon Hurley each added a goal, and the Scarlet Knights (9-8) pulled out the Merrimack Valley Conference win in triple overtime. Sam Mellville made seven saves in net.

Old Rochester 17, Dighton-Rehoboth 5 — Maddie Wright racked up seven goals and four assists for the Bulldogs (15-2) in the South Coast road win. Kelly Quinlan added four goals and an assist, and Tessa Winslow made 17 saves for Old Rochester.

Boys’ rugby

Cambridge 31, Needham 12 — Junior James Smyth, sophomore Jack Fede, senior Will Kauffman, senior Raheem Uddin, and sophomore Nawrkin Rivas de los Santos all scored tries as the Falcons (1-6) got into the win column. Senior Elias Goggam hit on three of his five kick attempts.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 5, New Bedford 0 — Led by Colin Belmore at first singles (6-0, 6-0), the No. 20 Lakers (15-2) dropped just one game across all five matches, with Jimmy Lenza/Nick Connolly sweeping in first doubles (6-1, 6-0) to earn the nonleague victory.

Marblehead 4, Masconomet 1 — Guillermo Jimenez-Herreria won a second singles match that required a tiebreaker in both sets, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4), and Jack Donovan/Dwight Foster prevailed at first doubles 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) to lead the Magicians (11-6) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Nauset 4, Sandwich 1 — Rufus McCleery took care of business at first singles (6-1, 6-1) and Conner Pike/Carson Winslow claimed victory at first doubles (6-0, 6-2) to lead the Warriors (12-4) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Oliver Ames 3, Milton 2 — Alex Vasilou and Ben Dias won, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3), in a pivotal second doubles match to secure a nonleague win for the Tigers (10-6).

Girls’ tennis

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Manchester Essex 1 — The tandem of Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins battled for a close win at second doubles 6-2, 7-6 (4), 10-8 to lead the No. 17 Generals (17-0) to a Cape Ann League victory.

Boys’ volleyball

Lowell 3, Methuen 0 — Alex Chau (21 assists, 5 blocks), Kythan See (9 kills, 9 blocks) and Ceazar Joseph (5 kills, 9 blocks) spearheaded a Merrimack Valley Conference win for the fourth-ranked Raiders (16-1).

Wayland 3, Cambridge 0 — Joe Kelly posted 14 kills and 3 blocks as the Warriors (10-6) stormed to a Dual County League road win. Jake Moser added 13 assists and Keith Williams had 13 digs.

Westford 3, Boston Latin 0 — Tejas Kudva led with 14 kills and Aarush Singh added 32 assists as the second-ranked Ghosts (15-1) scored a Dual County League road win.

Colin Bannen, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Joe Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.