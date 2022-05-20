fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lynn’s Rashida Ellis wins IBA world lightweight boxing title

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 20, 2022, 43 minutes ago
"I worked hard for this," said Rashida Ellis. "I had to just fight my fight, and look what happens when I do.”David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Rashida Ellis became the first US woman to claim a world boxing title at an Olympic weight since 2016, winning the lightweight crown at the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul Friday.

The victory provided redemption for the Lynn native on two fronts. Last summer, she entered the Tokyo Olympics as one of the favorites to win gold, but was upset in the first round by England’s Caroline Dubois.

Also, her opponent Friday was a familiar one in Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. The two had tangled five times previously, with Ferreira coming out on top on four occasions.

All five fights were close and went the distance. Friday’s fight would be no different, as both combatants made it to the final bell, with Ellis prevailing by a 3-2 decision over the 2019 world champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist.

“It’s about time,” Ellis said. “I feel good. I worked hard for this. I had to just fight my fight, and look what happens when I do.”

En route to the championship bout, Ellis defeated Marija Malencia of Croatia (5-0), Krisandy Rioz of Venezuela (5-0), Jaismine of India (4-1), and Donjeta Sadiku of Kosovo (5-0) in this tournament.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said USA Boxing head coach Billy Walsh. “This year she has changed after coming out of the Olympics disappointed, so she got herself in really great shape for this and produced a performance that was world-class. All five of her performances were world-class.”

Ellis, 26, could maintain her amateur status and attempt to chase Olympic gold at Paris in 2024.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

