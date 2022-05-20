Lynn’s Rashida Ellis wins IBA world lightweight boxing title

Rashida Ellis became the first US woman to claim a world boxing title at an Olympic weight since 2016, winning the lightweight crown at the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul Friday.

The victory provided redemption for the Lynn native on two fronts. Last summer, she entered the Tokyo Olympics as one of the favorites to win gold, but was upset in the first round by England’s Caroline Dubois.

Also, her opponent Friday was a familiar one in Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil. The two had tangled five times previously, with Ferreira coming out on top on four occasions.