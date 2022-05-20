Red-hot Trevor Story’s grand slam enough for Red Sox to beat Mariners again

After the Mariners closed it to 4-3, Jackie Bradley Jr. added in a three-run shot in the eighth, his first of the season.

Trevor Story quickly picked up where he left off following his three-home run performance Thursday night. Story belted a grand slam in the third inning Friday off Seattle starter Robbie Ray that just snuck over the Green Monster, giving the Sox a 4-0 lead. He has 11 of the 18 RBIs for the Red Sox through the first two games of the series.

The Red Sox have won three games in a row for the first time this season after their 7-3 victory Friday night over the Mariners at Fenway Park.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Mariners have proved ineffective in their plan of attack against Story, who likes the ball down in the zone. Story hunts breaking and off-speed stuff at that particular part of the plate, hitting .402 with an .877 slugging percentage. In fact, three of the Story’s four homers in the series came on off-speed or breaking pitches low in the zone, the exception being his second inning homer off George Kirby in Thursday’s game. That pitch was a a middle-middle fastball, or close to it, that Story hammered to dead center field.

Ray challenged Story in the third inning with the fastball. Story can struggle with the fastball up but fouled off a tough 94 mile-per-hour fastball on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. With nowhere to put Story, Ray tried for the slider down but it caught just enough plate for Story to book his fourth round-trip ticket in two days.

▪ The Sox couldn’t muster up much offense against Ray other than Story’s blast. Ray wasn’t the sharpest. Each of his 87 pitches seemed laborious, but he still navigated his way through six innings, striking out eight Sox batters and walking two.

▪ Fresh off the 15-day injured list, Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who had a 1.38 ERA in five starts, didn’t have his best stuff either and managed to get through 4⅔ innings while walking three batters. In the top of the fifth, Abraham Toro scorched a two-run homer off Wacha to right field, which traveled 430 feet.

▪ The bullpen held it down for the Sox and Wacha for the next couple of innings. Austin Davis (1-1) recorded the final out of the fifth and then worked a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth to record the win. Jake Diekman negotiated a scoreless seventh.

▪ Alex Verdugo didn’t take much command of his position. On separate occasions, he let Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts drift out to short left field to record the out.

It came back to bite the Sox in the eighth with John Schreiber on the mound. Bogaerts drifted back on what should have been a J.P. Crawford fly out. Verdugo had the better angle working in, but didn’t call off Bogaerts. The two collided with Bogaerts’s legs getting wiped out beneath him. The Sox shortstop dropped the ball, allowing Crawford to reach second and eventually score on a single.

Bogaerts finished the inning, but was replaced in the bottom of the eighth by pinch hitter Franchy Cordero, who singled and eventually scored on Bradley’s home run.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.