Sandwich baseball stays hungry, shuts down red-hot Nauset

Sandwich (11-6, 6-4 C&I) finished with 15 hits and five walks, and used a six-run fourth inning to break open the game.

Despite being eliminated from the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division hunt after losing to Martha’s Vineyard 48 hours earlier, the Blue Knights stayed focused and got their bats going in a 10-1 victory over Nauset at Eldredge Park in Orleans that snapped the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak.

Even with little at stake Friday afternoon, the Sandwich baseball team played with plenty of passion.

“The kids just played well today,” Sandwich coach Bryan Morry said. “We stumbled a couple of times this week and we really just needed this one. They came in and the intensity level was there from the first pitch.”

It was obvious early on that the Blue Knights, who lost 6-5 to Nauset on May 5, were expecting a tight game, as their first two hitters laid down bunts. But after building a 3-1 lead through three innings, Sandwich blew the doors open with seven big hits, including five in a row, in the fourth.

“That was great,” winning pitcher Alex Marancik said. “We were able to move everybody across. We were just getting the job done out there.”

Staked to a substantial lead, Marancik settled down in the middle innings after struggling through the first two frames. A cut on his foot had him limping early and Sandwich had its bullpen going by the second, but Marancik ended up throwing 110 pitches over six innings, walking five and giving up six hits but limiting the damage to one run. He struck out seven.

“The biggest thing for me is finding my fastball and I wasn’t able to do that early,” the Hobart-bound senior said. “I think my changeup definitely helped. It aided the fastball. Once I was able to find my fastball later in the game that helped me get outs quick.”

Eight of Sandwich’s nine starters collected a hit, led by speedy senior center fielder Joey Morrison, who finished 4 for 5 with a run scored from the leadoff spot.

“The top of our lineup has some good speed and we’re able to utilize that,” Morry said. “When Joey gets on, he’s a dynamic baserunner. He’s a threat.”

No. 8 hitter Connor Finn — a sophomore who started the season being hit for, but now is serving as DH himself — enjoyed a 4-for-4 day with a run and an RBI.

“He was on fire,” Morry said. “He’s been great.”

The win over a red-hot Nauset team is the latest in a roller coaster season for Sandwich, which opened the year 4-0, then was shut out in back-to-back games before reeling off three straight wins to improve to 7-2. The Knights beat a ranked Bridgewater-Raynham team coming off a win over BC High, then knocked off league rivals Falmouth and Dennis-Yarmouth before faltering with back-to-back losses earlier this week.

“We can play with teams when our energy level and focus is there,” Morry said. “Our mantra is compete on every pitch. Sometimes we do and sometimes we don’t. They’re kids, right?”

Nauset (12-5, 7-3), meanwhile, is coming off a week in which it knocked off No. 3 Medfield and secured its second league title in as many seasons with a 2-1 win over Falmouth on Wednesday. The Warriors, who were the No. 1 seed in Division 2 South last year, are now 25-6 since Kevin Curtin took over before the 2021 season.

“We’d won nine in a row, so it was bound to happen,” said Curtin, the son of legendary Burlington coach Jim Curtin, who won more than 600 games in 52 years at Burlington High. “I think we’re a much better team than we were early in the season. The kids committed to getting better and even they see the improvement, which has shown up on the field.”

Arlington Catholic 6, Latin Academy 0 — Evan O’Neill and John Whitson racked up a combined five RBIs for the Cougars (10-8) and Cole Maffeo pitched the complete game 10-strikeout shutout in the nonleague win to clinch a postseason berth.

Attleboro 1, Needham 0 — Tyler Dunlea (six innings) and Billy Saltmarsh (one inning) combined for a one-hitter and Danny Johnson drove in the lone run for the Bombardiers (5-12) in the nonleague triumph.

BC High 4, Xaverian 0 — Ronan Donohue threw a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, and Cole Bohane and Damian Brown each ripped an RBI double to lead the fifth-ranked Eagles (13-5) to the Catholic Conference victory.

Burlington 9, Wilmington 8 — Dylan Snelson’s RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh brought in Jack Mercier to finish the Middlesex League victory for the Red Devils (6-11). Nolan Berkley pitched four shutout innings in relief to earn the decision.

Canton 10, Bishop Feehan 5 — Senior Andy Butler had a career day, hitting his first varsity homer as part of a 3-for-4, six-RBI, two stolen base performance for the Bulldogs (9-10) in the nonleague victory.

Case 3, Wareham 0 — Senior Colby Smith fired a two-hit shutout, striking out six for the Cardinals (11-6) in the South Coast win. Sophomore Will LeBoeuf (2 for 3, run) had the lone multi-hit day and seniors Aidan Bates (1 for 4) and Braden Ventura (1 for 3, stolen base) recorded an RBI each.

Central Catholic 7, Lowell 0 — Juniors Kyle Bishop (3 for 3) and Nathan Kearney (3 for 4) led the offense with three RBIs each, as junior Francisco Melendez kept the scoresheet clean from the mound, scattering six hits and striking out 10 for the No. 12 Raiders (12-5) in the Merrimack Valley win.

Dedham 7, Cohasset 1 — James Hanney went the distance, allowing one run and striking out eight for the Marauders (11-6) in the nonleague win. Matthew Lombardi went 2 for 3, driving in a pair of runs, and Stephen Bear went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Apponequet 3 — Ben Miller dropped in an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to spark a seven-run outburst for the Falcons (11-6) in the South Coast Conference victory.

Hingham 7, Duxbury 5 — Danny Kent saved the game, retiring the final batter with the bases loaded for the Harbormen (10-6) to take the Patriot League win and clinch a postseason berth. Chris Volpe tossed a quality start with six innings and three earned runs, racking up 11 strikeouts. Jeremy Aylward and Kyle Swett each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Lincoln-Sudbury 11, Boston Latin 1 — The No. 16 Warriors (12-6) clinched the Dual County League Thorpe title, with senior Thomas Rogers and Evan Munuz each going 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Senior Ben Resnic got the win, pitching five innings, fanning seven, and scattering three hits with an unearned run.

Mansfield 6, Foxborough 3 — Senior Jimmy Gilleran pitched a complete game and hit a two-run home run, and senior Cian Goulet added a pinch-hit three-run blast for the Hornets (11-7) to secure the Hockomock win.

Marblehead 9, Peabody 0 — Ian Maude went the distance for the shutout, and Schuyler Schmitt, James Doody, and Shane Keough each drove in multiple runs for the Magicians (9-6) to take the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division victory.

Masconomet 4, Lynn English 0 — Junior Jacob Shirley pitched six strong innings, senior Chris O’Grady had three hits, junior Logan Keune scored twice, and senior Brennan Johnston drove in two runs for Masco (7-8) in the nonleague shutout win.

Milton 5, Stoughton 0 — Owen McHugh won his first decision of the season, going five scoreless innings and striking out eight for the No. 2 Wildcats (16-2) in the nonleague win. McHugh and Marcus Ollivierre went 2 for 3, each driving in a run. Charlie Walker and Ryan Dexter each went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Monomoy 7, Rising Tide Charter 4 — Declan Dyer struck out eight and allowed five hits in a complete game effort for the Sharks (10-6) in the Cape & Islands win. Sean Davock drove in four runs on two hits, Andrew Clifford scored twice on three hits, and Finn Hyora recorded two runs and two hits.

North Andover 5, Andover 3 — AJ Lawrence had two hits, two RBIs, and a win on the mound with 3⅔ scoreless innings for the No. 6 Scarlet Knights (12-4) to take the Merrimack Valley matchup. Andrew Perry drove in two and Zachary Faro added an RBI.

Reading 9, Winchester 1 — Ryan Mulvey earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings for the No. 19 Rockets (13-3) in the Middlesex Liberty matchup.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, South Shore Christian 5 — John Bennett, Chuck Nolan, and Danny Contreras each had two hits for the Phoenix (10-5) in the nonleague win.

Swampscott 15, Winthrop 3 — Jonah Cadorette tallied four RBIs and Pierce Friedman earned the win for the Big Blue (11-5) in the Northeastern Conference.

Waltham 13, Acton-Boxborough 8 — Luke Fredette and Ian LaForest each recorded three hits and knocked in two runs for the Hawks (9-7) in Dual County League action. Trent Fucci and Alex Morales each added two RBIs.

