Tanner Houck delivered a sterling effort in relief of struggling starter Rich Hill

Because he has so far refused to get vaccinated, Houck could not travel to Canada and missed four games while on the restricted list.

Houck was the Game 3 starter coming out of spring training and initially pitched well in the rotation. But he was dropped into the bullpen on April 24, a day before the first series in Toronto.

The Red Sox haven’t been sure how best to use righthander Tanner Houck this season — and part of that was his fault.

Houck allowed 11 earned runs over 11 innings in his next four games, one of them a start. At one point he was idle for six days.

Rich Hill struggled in the early going Thursday against Seattle, but was bailed out by Tanner Houck. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Manager Alex Cora finally said a few days ago that Houck would remain in the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

Did getting some clarification help? It seemed to on Friday night when Houck pitched four dominant innings in a 12-6 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

With the Sox trailing 4-2, Houck came out of the bullpen and retired 12 of the 14 batters he faced, striking out six of them.

The final score doesn’t reflect it, but Houck changed the game with how he pitched. Seattle reached base seven times in the first two innings off Rich Hill and Houck stopped them cold.

The Red Sox took advantage to win for the fifth time in seven games as Trevor Story homered three times and drove in seven runs.

Friday may well be a game remembered as the night Story got going offensively and won over some skeptical fans. But the other long-term consequence could be finding a role for Houck to use his considerable talents.

Houck has a 3.38 earned run average in 30 games with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings since making his debut late in the 2020 season. He’s 4-6 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts.

Because he relies heavily on a fastball and a slider and wavers between a sinker and splitter as his third pitch, Houck profiles as a better fit in the bullpen long term.

Is Tanner Houck's future as a starter or our of the bullpen? John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

How he was used Friday feels like a good template moving forward.

“We feel comfortable with the structure of the bullpen. He’s going to be a big part of this,” Cora said. “We were aggressive with the bullpen and he did an outstanding job.”

Friday was the first time Houck used a different grip on his slider and that produced a little more spin and different movement.

He threw it 22 times and the Mariners put in play twice.

“I enjoyed it,” Houck said. “I’m not really scared to try something new. That’s kind of the takeaway from today. I’ve been working on it [and] felt confident going out there with it. I took a shot and don’t regret it at all.”

Houck had last pitched on Sunday in Texas, going three innings and throwing 37 pitches. In the four days that followed, he tinkered with his slider. He used a grip fellow reliever Austin Davis showed him and ran the idea by pitching coach Dave Bush, who approved.

“It stuck, it resonated with me and it made a lot of sense,” Houck said.

It was a subtle change but one that gave the pitch more life.

“It’s a process. I’ve now broken the seal with it and it’s about learning about the pitch, grow with it and truly be able to harness it,” Houck said.

Most any pitcher can be taught a particular grip. The success comes in commanding the pitch in the strike zone and not just letting it go with a hope and a prayer.

As for his role, Houck said it doesn’t matter whether he asked to go one inning or three.

“As long as it puts us in a position to win,” he said.

Young pitchers invariably say such things. But structure matters. The bullpen has been a glaring weakness for the Sox and Houck’s ability to turn a lineup over in the middle of the game will make it easier for Cora to piece together the final innings.

That, as much as Story getting on track, is what can turn the season around.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.