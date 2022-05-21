J. M. Smucker recalls some Jif peanut butter products

(Bloomberg) -- J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling some Jif peanut butter products sold in the US and Canada because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company on Saturday expanded its recall of the popular brand of peanut butter products to Canada, a day after announcing a voluntary recall in the US. Consumers that have various crunchy, creamy and squeeze products should dispose of them immediately, the company said.

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting and J.M. Smucker is working with the Food and Drug Administration on the recall. The financial impact isn’t yet known and the company said in its statement Friday it will provide additional information as soon as possible.