Amherst teen dies after car strikes telephone pole late Thursday night

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated May 21, 2022, 1 hour ago

An Amherst teen died after his car went off the road late Thursday night in foggy, wet conditions and struck a telephone pole, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Sayhan Islam, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. The crash took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday near 711 North East St in Amherst.

Five passengers who were in the vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Amherst police went to the scene after residents who heard the crash called 911, according to the statement.

Amherst police along with Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

