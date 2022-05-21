Bird Sightings by Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Mississippi and swallow-tailed kites in Mashpee, a white-winged dove at the Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans, calling chuck-will’s-widows in Orleans and North Falmouth, a yellow-throated warbler in Provincetown, cerulean and Kentucky warblers in Woods Hole, and other cerulean warblers at Scusset Beach State Park in Sagamore and near Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a summer tanagernear Williams Pond in Wellfleet, and a blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth. Other species of note on the Cape were a tricolored heron at High Head in Truro, black vultures in Bourne, Harwich, and Provincetown, a common gallinuleat South Monomoy, and a late snowy owl at Jeremy Pointin Wellfleet.

Last week saw the arrival of a major wave of warblers and other neotropical migrant species on the heels of the major flow of warm air from the south. When combined with coastal fog early in the week, hundreds of migrants were grounded along the coast of Essex County, much to the delight of birders who witnessed one of the largest spring migration waves in several years on Plum Island. This spectacular event offered a window to the great magnitude of migrants that often pass undetected over Massachusetts every spring.

Bristol County: Two Mississippi kitesin North Dighton, a sora and a white-rumped sandpiper at Gooseberry Neck in Westport along with a sooty shearwater offshore there, and a Louisiana waterthrush at the Horton Street Swamp in Dighton.

Advertisement

Plymouth County: A Mississippi kite in Marshfield, a black-headed grosbeak visiting a feeder in the vicinity of the Manomet Recreation Area off Route 3A in Manomet, a razorbill and five Arctic terns at Manomet Point, a summer tanagerat the Manomet Bird Observatory, a Kentucky warbler at Ferry Hill Thicket in Marshfield, a Lawrence’s warblerat the Wildlands Trust Great River Preserve in Bridgewater, and a common gallinule at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson.

Advertisement

Norfolk County: Two piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, two blue-winged teal in Medfield, an American bittern at Hall’s Pond in Brookline, an acadian flycatcher at the Sharon Memorial Cemetery in Sharon, and a mourning warbler in Dedham.

Suffolk County: An olive-sided flycatcher at Franklin Park, three willow flycatchers, an alder flycatcher, and a yellow-throated vireo at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a hooded warbler near the Boston Fenway Victory Gardens, and nine great cormorants on the Boston Harbor Islands.

Essex County: A sooty shearwater, a tricolored heron, a whimbrel, a gray-cheeked thrush, hooded and yellow-throated warblers, a clay-colored sparrow, and a blue grosbeak at Plum Island, a prothonotary warblerat Nahant Thicket, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a white-eyed vireo, and a Kentucky warbler at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary, a golden-winged warbler and a summer tanager in Beverly, and tallies of 26 red phalaropes and 256 red-necked phalaropes offshore at Jeffreys Ledge.

Middlesex County A Mississippi kite at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, a black vulture in Wakefield, yellow-throated warblers in Arlingtonand Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a hooded warbler in Malden, a summer tanager in Lexington, and a grasshopper sparrow in Boxborough.

Berkshire County: Twenty-eight brants at Lake Pontoosucin Pittsfield, a caspian tern at Lake Onota in Pittsfield, an acadian flycatcher in Lee, a hooded warbler in New Marlborough, and a least bittern at the Wild Acres Conservation Area in Pittsfield.

Advertisement

Franklin County Eleven brants at Barton’s Cove, four dunlins in South Deerfield, two sandhill cranes in Ashfield, three Arctic terns at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem, and small numbers of red crossbills at the Montague Sand Plains Wildlife Area in Montague.

Hampshire County A Brewster’s warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst.

Hampden County: A red-headed woodpecker in Wilbraham, two sandhill cranes at Hadley Cove in Hadley, a white-eyed vireo at Fisk Meadow in Chesterfield, an acadian flycatcher in Granville, a yellow-throated warbler in Holyoke, and a hooded warbler in Westfield.

Worcester County: Twenty-one black-bellied plovers, 10 semipalmated plovers, 11 dunlins, six short-billed dowitchers, a surf scoter, and four Bonaparte’s gulls at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, a snow goose at Dean Park Pond in Shrewsbury, four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, and a Lawrence’s warbler at the Westborough Wildlife Area in Westborough.

Martha’ Vineyard: Notables were two harlequin ducks lingering at Gay Head and 29 black skimmers at Eel Pond in Edgartown.

Nantucket: The island hosted a calling chuck-will’s-widow near Sesachacha Pond, a black-necked stilt at the Milestone Cranberry Bog, four common ravens between Sconset and Polpis, and two harlequin ducks at Siasconset.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org