Boston man arrested for allegedly assaulting child at Park Street station

A Boston man was arrested Friday after he allegedly assaulted a 4-year-old on a Green Line platform at the MBTA’s Park Street Station and fled, according to Transit Police.

George Francois, 66, was apprehended in the area of 48 Glenville Ave., where officers tracked him down using a photograph taken by the child’s mother to identify him, Transit Police said in a statement.

The alleged assault occurred on the westbound platform, where officers responded about 7:30 p.m. after the child’s mother called police to say a man had indecently assaulted her child, the statement said.