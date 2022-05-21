Boston man arrested for allegedly assaulting child at Park Street station

A Boston man was arrested Friday after he allegedly assaulted a 4-year-old on a Green Line platform at the MBTA’s Park Street Station and fled, according to Transit Police.
George Francois, 66, was apprehended in the area of 48 Glenville Ave., where officers tracked him down using a photograph taken by the child’s mother to identify him, Transit Police said in a statement.
The alleged assault occurred on the westbound platform, where officers responded about 7:30 p.m. after the child’s mother called police to say a man had indecently assaulted her child, the statement said.
“The mother of the victim confronted the offending male and captured his photograph utilizing her cellular telephone,” the statement said.
Using the photograph and a description of the man provided by the witness, several officers were able to locate Francois and apprehend him, according to the statement.
Francois allegedly made “incriminating statements” to arresting officers. He is charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, the statement said.
