‘It’s hot:’ Expect sizzling heat Saturday, Sunday

While temperatures in Boston and much of the region ranged from the 60s Saturday morning, it won’t last, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Norton.

Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s office in Norton, said succinctly, “It’s hot.”

Don’t let the morning’s cloudy and cool weather fool you: We’re in for a scorcher Saturday, with higher temperatures and humidity expected Sunday.

Boston’s reported temperature will be cooler because the weather service measures it at Logan International Airport, which is on the coast, she said. Sea breezes will bring in cooler ocean air over the coastal areas, she said.

“There’s going to be a significant temperature gradient between, say, Brighton and Allston and Boston Logan Airport, where we do our temperature readings,” Smith said.

Further west, some areas could get into the high 90s, including the city’s suburbs, the weather service reported. Mixed with the humidity, temperatures could feel like nearly 100 degrees in some places.

The Cape and the islands will stay in the 70s, according to Smith.

The lower temperatures on the coast will make for a cooler beach experience.

“Which isn’t too bad of a beach day if you’re talking 96 at home, and you need relief from the heat,” Smith said. “It certainly won’t be a warm beach day.”

What we won’t have is a heat wave. That is defined by three consecutive days of temperatures of 90 degrees or higher and a cooling down is expected Monday, when temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s.

The weather service issued a heat advisory early Saturday morning, and warned people to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, and stay in air-conditioned areas if possible. It also advised people to keep outdoor activities limited to early morning or evening hours.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency and opened 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families to serve as cooling centers for residents, according to a statement.

The centers are open until 5 p.m. Saturday, and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended, the statement said. A list of the facilities is available at boston.gov/heat.

“As we head into summer, it is clear that earlier, more frequent extreme heat days from a changing climate are a risk to our health and communities,” Wu said.

Fifty splash pad sprinklers will be open at parks and playgrounds in Boston, as well as some BCYF pools. A list is available on the city’s website.

Interior parts of Massachusetts, the Connecticut River valley and northern Connecticut are expected to see the highest temperatures Saturday, with forecasts in the mid- and upper 90s, according to Smith.

The morning’s cloud cover is expected to clear this afternoon, allowing the sun to heat things up.

“Western Massachusetts will be first to clear, and just having that additional hour or two of sunlight will really make the difference in terms of heating,” Smith said. “That’s why they are going to get much warmer today.”

In the eastern part of the state, the clouds won’t move out until closer to midday, so it will be slightly cooler.

Overnight low temperatures in Boston Saturday are expected to be in the 70s, which are closer to the typical high for the area this time of year, according to Smith.

The hot weather will make a comeback Sunday. Boston is expected to hit 93 degrees, according to Smith, as Saturday’s sea breeze isn’t expected to return.

Factoring in humidity Sunday, temperatures could feel like mid- to high 90s in places like Cambridge, Brockton, and Springfield, while Greenfield and Lowell could feel like 100 degrees, according to the weather service.

“Tomorrow will be much warmer, winds will be stronger, which means we can’t get that sea breeze to develop,” Smith said. “So you’ll just get that warm air pushing all the way to the coast.”

Relief is expected to come overnight Sunday into Monday, with storms expected in northwest Massachusetts and potentially in the Boston area, according to Smith.

Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-70s.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.