Massachusetts Republicans gather in Springfield, with Trump-backed Geoff Diehl likely to get activists’ nod

It would mark a drastic departure for a party that, since 2010, has turned to Governor Charlie Baker as its standard-bearer. The moderate second-term Republican, and the party’s nominee each of the last three cycles, is not seeking reelection. And in a sign of intense friction between Baker and the party’s conservative leadership, neither he nor Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito plan to attend Saturday’s convention.

Geoff Diehl, a former Whitman state lawmaker who’s trumpeted Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was rigged, is the heavy favorite to win the party’s backing for governor over Chris Doughty, a Wrentham business owner running for office for the first time.

SPRINGFIELD — Hundreds of Republicans were arriving here for the Massachusetts GOP convention, a day-long confab where activists are expected to endorse a Donald Trump-backed conservative for governor and chart a path to November.

The gubernatorial race is one of just two statewide contests that feature multiple Republicans; former lawmakers Leah Allen and Kate Campanale — Diehl and Doughty’s hand-picked running mates, respectively — are vying for the party’s endorsement for lieutenant governor.

Candidates need at least 15 percent of the delegates vote to qualify for September’s primary ballot, and a majority to win the endorsement. Doughty said this week he was facing an “uphill battle” to qualify for the ballot. Organizers told the Globe this week they expected roughly 1,600 delegates to attend the convention.

Jay McMahon, a Buzzards Bay lawyer running for attorney general for the second consecutive cycle; Rayla Campbell, a Whitman Republican vying for secretary of state; and Anthony Amore, a second-time statewide candidate from Winchester running for state auditor, fill out the GOP’s statewide slate. No Republican is running for state treasurer.

Beyond picking their preferred candidates, activists gathering at the MassMutual Center could also begin to shape the direction of a party that’s been sharply split in a post-Trump world.

Under Jim Lyons, its second-term chairman, the party has shunned the moderate mold it long used to navigate a state known as a Democratic stronghold, instead leaning into the social and cultural battles that have animated the national party’s increasingly conservative base.

Lyons and Baker, too, have repeatedly feuded in public, further roiling a party already suffering from lackluster fundraising and a diminishing presence on Beacon Hill. Baker last fall called on Lyons to resign, and large swaths of the party’s 80-seat state committee have bucked Lyon’s leadership, including walking out of its last meeting.

When Baker, a Trump critic, said in December he would not seek another term, Lyons all but taunted the governor, saying in a statement that Baker was “shaken by President Trump’s endorsement of another Republican candidate in Geoff Diehl.”

The convention itself is also expected to showcase the right turn the party’s made in recent years. The party has lined up speeches from Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement who Trump named his “border czar” in 2019, and David Bereit, the former leader of 40 Days For Life, an antiabortion group.

The party’s past platform has frowned on abortion, though Baker, like his political lodestars and predecessors William Weld and Paul Cellucci, supports abortion rights.

US Representative Byron Donalds, a conservative Florida congressman who was endorsed by Trump last year, is billed as the convention’s keynote speaker.

