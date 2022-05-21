Universities warn of extreme heat expected during Sunday’s commencements

Thousands are expected to gather for commencements at area universities Sunday in what promises to be sweltering heat.

Boston and Worcester are likely to break records Sunday as temperatures are predicted to climb into the 90s, according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton, which issued a heat advisory for the weekend.

Tufts, Brandeis, Clark, and Boston University were among the schools issuing statements to their websites advising people to be careful Sunday.

Boston University, which will hold its commencement on Nickerson Field, expects more than 20,000 people to attend the event, which will feature journalist Bob Woodward as speaker, according to its website.

The university said it would open a pair of cooling centers adjacent to the field from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. where people can watch livestreams of the ceremony. Seating is limited, and the university is “strongly recommending” wearing masks inside the centers, according to the statement.

Brandeis University in Waltham will hold its commencement inside the Gosman Sports Convocation Center beginning at 10:30 a.m., and warned in a statement posted to its website Thursday that the facility does not have air conditioning.

“While our Facilities Services team will be doing everything possible to keep air circulating and as cool as possible before and during ceremonies, you should anticipate that buildings will be quite warm,” the statement said.

The university encouraged people to consider watching a livestream of the commencement, which will feature former Governor Deval Patrick as speaker, if they are “vulnerable to the heat.” People should wear light clothing and masks, and bring water bottles.

Tufts University will hold a two-phase commencement Sunday, beginning with an all-university ceremony on the campus’s green starting at 9 a.m. Indoor livestreams of the commencement will be available at ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Center; Cohen Auditorium; and the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center, according to a statement. People must wear masks indoors on campus. The commencement speaker is Erika Lee, a scholar of Asian American studies.

Water fountains are located in most buildings, the statement said, and officials encouraged people to bring bottled water.

Worcester’s Clark University, which is holding its main commencement ceremony Sunday at noon on the campus green, will also offer indoor viewing areas for visitors, according to a statement. Water will be provided at stations on the campus green. Mary Frances Berry, a former chairwoman of the US Commission on Civil Rights, is the commencement speaker.

“Please know that while the outdoor ceremonies will be tented, most of the seating for visitors will not be undercover and, therefore, will be exposed to the weather,” the university said on its website.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.