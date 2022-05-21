Woman killed, two injured after vehicle reverses direction, crashes into farm stand in Newbury

Lucey did not say if the woman who was killed was an employee of the farm or a customer. Two others, a juvenile and an adult man, were also struck by the vehicle and taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. The man’s injuries were considered “significant,” Lucey said, while the juvenile’s were “serious.”

The crash at Sforza Family Farm happened around 3:35 p.m., when a vehicle that had been at the farm stand careened into the stand’s checkout area “very very rapidly,” Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said in a press conference at the scene.

A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured Saturday afternoon when a vehicle reversed direction and crashed into a busy farm stand in Newbury, authorities said.

Advertisement

Exactly why and how the vehicle reversed direction wasn’t immediately clear, Lucey said, but police have not ruled out a medical episode. He said the driver was “very distraught” and cooperating with the investigation.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office , said in an e-mail that no one has been charged in connection with the incident.

The farm stand located on Chute Road in the Byfield section of Newbury, was brimming with customers when the crash occurred, Lucey said.

“[The family] is very well known to the community,” he said, according to a recording of the press conference. “At this point our response is of course securing the scene as quickly and safely as possible. And now we’re focused on investigating what happened. And we’re also very, very focused on the family that [is] going through a very difficult time right now.”

A Newbury police spokesman said Saturday night that no further information was immediately available.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.