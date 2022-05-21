Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, May 21-27

Artists Kiki Smith and Judith Schaechter will deliver a talk in support of the United Nations High Commission on Refugees for Ukraine.

Wednesday, May 25

“Upstander or Bystander”

The Boston Globe, 12 p.m., virtual

Antibias and antiracist educator Liz Kleinrock discusses the rise in anti-Asian sentiment and offers strategies on how to effectively intervene.

“Ethics in AI: A Challenging Task”

The Roux Institute, 5 p.m., virtual and in-person

Usama Fayyad, of the Roux Institute, and Ricardo Baeza-Yates, of Northeastern University, discuss the ethics of artificial intelligence.

Thursday, May 26

“Virtual Conference: Math and Climate Conference”

Brandeis University, 10 a.m., virtual

Leading researchers in mathematical modeling related to climate change convene for this one-day conference. “The conference will cover techniques from mathematical modeling, data analysis, and climate policy, and topics including the impact of climate change on vegetation, animal populations, water and ice, carbon, and human health.

“How Can We Improve Health Equity In Rhode Island?”

The Boston Globe, 12 p.m., virtual

Corey McCarty, general manager of Rhode Island’s Commonwealth Care Alliance, will moderate a virtual discussion about what the health community can do to address gaps in social determinants of health such as housing, food security, and more in the state.

“How a Radio Station Defined Politics, Counterculture, and Rock and Roll”

Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., in-person

Author Bill Lichtenstein explores “how Boston radio station WBCN became the hub of the rock-and-roll, antiwar, psychedelic solar system.”

“Mill Talk: Cities at the Falls, with Patrick Malone, Professor Emeritus, Brown University”

Charles River Museum, 7 p.m., in-person

“The story of power canals and waterpower at Waltham, Lowell, Lawrence, and other mill towns is one of innovative engineering and awe-inspiring construction. From above the Moody Street dam in Waltham, the Boston Manufacturing Company’s power canal ran parallel to the Charles River, allowing it to drive multiple mills in a line. Company founder Nathan Appleton first saw this concept in operation in New Lanark, Scotland, and helped bring it to the US. Learn how the flows of water, technology, and capital converged to power the American Industrial Revolution.”