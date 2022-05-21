After Celtics took a stunning loss in Game 3, there’s no telling what to expect in Game 4

Two days after dominating Miami in Game 2, the Celtics stumbled to a 26-point, first-half deficit in Game 3 and suffered a well-deserved 109-103 loss to the still-proud Heat Saturday night at the Garden.

Hold off on those round-trip plane tickets to San Francisco for the NBA Finals.

On a night when both Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum suffered injuries, went to the locker room, then made dramatic returns, Boston cut a 26 point lead all the way down to one point with 2:32 left, only to fall shot.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 40 points. Tatum had 10 on 3-for-14 shooting. Twenty-four turnovers killed the Celtics and Bam Adebayo, who averaged eight points in the first two games, scored 31 to go along with 10 rebounds and 6 assists for the winners.

Advertisement

Perhaps we all got a little too giddy after the Celtics pummeled the Heat in Game 2. Perhaps the sloppy Celtics did the same thing.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Heat showed everybody that they’re worthy top seeds in this conference final. They are tough, well-coached, and not to be mocked. They came into your gym, pantsed your team, and now lead the series, 2-1.

There was early evening gamesmanship involving the two head coaches. Ime Udoka would not say whether Rob Williams (knee) was active. He wasn’t. Daniel Theis started in Williams’ place for Boston. Miami’s Eric Spoelstra held off on telling the world that veteran guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) was playing for the first time in the series. Lowry played briefly (and badly) in Miami’s conference semifinal win over the 76ers.

Udoka said he hoped his team would get off to a good start to get the Garden crowd engaged early.

This did not happen.

The Celtics came out flat. After Boston won the tip, Jayson Tatum missed his first shot, and jogged back on defense. Tatum was not over halfcourt when Max Strus drained a power play jumper. Tatum was complaining to an official less than one minute into the game.

Advertisement

The entire first quarter was downright embarrassing for the locals. The Heat made its first six shots, played great defense, outscored the Celtics, 20-2 in the paint, and led 39-18 at the end of one. Fans booed. It was shocking after what we watched in Game 2 near South Beach.

A spirited Bam Adebayo — held to 10 points in Game 1 — had 12 in the first six minutes. Tatum was shut out with only one rebound in the quarter and looked surprisingly passive.

Udoka looked angry.

Things didn’t get any better at the start of the second. A three pointer by Caleb Martin (No. 16 in your program), made it 46-20, triggered a Boston timeout, and generated a loud round of boos from a Saturday night home crowd that came to party.

The Heat went cold toward halftime and a 10-0 run by the Celtics in the last 1:30 cut the margin to a manageable 62-47 at intermission. The Celtics had 11 turnovers in the first half, after committing only nine in four quarters of Game 2.

At halftime, it was reported that Jimmy Butler (who scored only eight in the first half) would miss the rest of the game with right knee inflammation. Victor Oladipo replaced Butler to start the third. The sudden disappearance of Butler, who is a tough guy, seemed suspicious.

Advertisement

Early in the third, Marcus Smart injured his ankle and went to the locker room.

Five minutes later, Smart emerged from the tunnel to a Larry Bird-esque ovation. The Celts had the lead down to 13 when Boston’s gimpy Drama King returned to the court. He immediately drained an impossible three to cut the margin to 72-62 with six minutes left in the third. Miami called time.

Game 3 was certainly nothing like Game 2.

Cedric Maxwell (Celtic retired No. 31) was among those who believed the Heat might be somehow scarred from the Game 2 beatdown at FTX Arena.

“A spanking like that gonna leave a mark,’’ Max contended. “You don’t just walk away from that kind of a beating.’’

The Heat certainly recovered. They were the ones that had the home team on the run in the first half of Game 3.

Much like Boston’s seven game grind with the Bucks, there has been no carryover thus far in this series. Game 4 is Monday night at the Garden and after what we saw Saturday there’s no way to know what to expect.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.