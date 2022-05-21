Brockton’s Jason Wonodi has the look of a winner at South Shore Principals Twilight Meet

Wonodi won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.18 seconds, a new personal best. The Boxers quarterback, who will play football at Norfolk State, bolted ahead off the starting block and used his long legs to maintain his lead.

It was impossible to not see him blow away from the rest of the field Saturday at the MSTCA South Shore Principals Twilight Meet at Norwell High, encapsulating 72 schools.

NORWELL — Brockton senior Jason Wonodi sported ski goggles, making him hard to miss at the starting line.

“The drive phase is the most important, the first 10 meters of the race,” Wonodi said. “You got to get that lead before you actually start striding through when you get to the straightaway. Especially how I work on my 40-yard dash for football, the drive phase is the most important part.”

A gifted athlete who possesses a need for speed and a tireless work ethic, Wonodi owns all the tools needed to be successful.

“He ran really well,” Brockton coach Bob Connolly said. “He’s fantastic. He prepares himself great, you just try not to screw him up.”

The goggles, while a fashion statement, do serve a practical purpose.

“I do it for looks, but I’m running so fast that the wind gets in my face and my eyes.”

Wonodi’s effort led the Boxers (70 points) to the team championship, well ahead of runner-up North Quincy (48). Hopkinton (44), Duxbury (42½) and Weymouth (38) rounded out the top five.

Whitinsville Christian dominated the girls’ team competition with 88 points, well ahead of host Norwell (48).

Braintree's Kathleen Lee competes in the long jump. DebeeTlumacki

Bridget Lee paced around in the lane over from the long jump area, bouncing a lacrosse ball off the track.

The Braintree senior won the girls’ long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 9 inches, beating the field by more than 7 inches.

“I am literally feeling pain,” said Lee, who used the lacrosse ball to rub tension out of her muscles. “I played hockey this year and I am feeling it. The lacrosse ball, it hurts so bad but it feels so good.”

Lee raced down the lane, took off in a perfect spot, kept her body moving in the air and fell forward, generating a surplus of power and height off the board.

“She’s starting to flourish as a jumper, as a sprinter, and as a leader of the team,” Braintree coach Joe Rich said. “The sky’s the limit for her.”

Norwell cleaned up in 400-meter hurdles, finishing with three of the top four times. Senior Bridget Shaw (1:07.17) won the event, junior Ella Johnston (1:08.52) finished second, and freshman Meredith Cassidy (1:09.23) claimed fourth place, with all three notching personal records.

Each are converted 400-meter runners who are relatively new to hurdling and it marked the first time they competed in the same race at an invitational. With so much speed, Norwell coach Chuck Martin honed in on their efficiency.

“This time of year, we’re just trying to stay healthy,” Martin said. “With so many dual meets, you can only have so many workouts. We’ve been working on some technique stuff, but no heavy lifting for them this week.”

Dartmouth's Kate Smith clears the last hurdle in the girls' 400-meter race. DebeeTlumacki

Dover-Sherborn's Ryan Kane puts his all into the discus throw. DebeeTlumacki

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.