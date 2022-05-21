EMass baseball: Revere’s Brendan Sack headlines Players of the Week

Dom Gabardi, Austin Prep — After collecting multiple hits in a 6-0 win over Bishop Feehan on Monday, the junior got things started right with a first-inning grand slam in Wednesday’s 12-0 Catholic Central Cup championship win over Bishop Stang.

Josh Garner, Arlington — The UMass Boston-bound senior went a combined 5 for 7 and knocked in six runs for the Spy Ponders as they beat Reading, 7-6, on Monday and Wilmington, 16-0, on Wednesday.

Gabe Malaret, Catholic Memorial — The freshman blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs in a 20-5 win over St. John’s Prep on Tuesday.