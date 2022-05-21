EMass baseball: Revere’s Brendan Sack headlines Players of the Week

Dom Gabardi, Austin Prep — After collecting multiple hits in a 6-0 win over Bishop Feehan on Monday, the junior got things started right with a first-inning grand slam in Wednesday’s 12-0 Catholic Central Cup championship win over Bishop Stang.
Josh Garner, Arlington — The UMass Boston-bound senior went a combined 5 for 7 and knocked in six runs for the Spy Ponders as they beat Reading, 7-6, on Monday and Wilmington, 16-0, on Wednesday.
Gabe Malaret, Catholic Memorial — The freshman blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs in a 20-5 win over St. John’s Prep on Tuesday.
Connor Murphy, Newton South — The junior righthander had three hits and two RBIs while combining with Tyler Wong to no-hit Bedford in a 6-4 victory on Thursday.
Jack Obert and Naythen Ruehs, Plymouth South — Obert, a senior committed to Johnson & Wales, and Ruehs, a senior committed to Salve Regina, put on displays with their arms and bats. Ruehs (3 for 4, two RBIs) struck out nine in six innings on Thursday, and Obert (3 for 4, two RBIs) allowed just two hits in five innings on Monday.
Brendan Sack, Revere — The freshman threw a shutout in his first start, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out five in a 4-0 win over Everett on Monday.