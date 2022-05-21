Game 40: Mariners at Red Sox lineups and notes

Garrett Whitlock, continuing to settle into his role as a starter for the first time this season, has the ball for Boston; the righthander held the Mariners scoreless over 2 ⅓ innings in his only appearance against Seattle last April.

Winners of three in a row for the first time this season after another big night for Trevor Story, the Red Sox will try to make it four straight on Saturday against the visiting Mariners.

Chris Flexen will go for the Mariners. His 1-6 record belies his decent performance, as he’s only allowed more than three earned runs or failed to throw at least five innings on one occasion this season.

Lineups

MARINERS (17-23): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.35 ERA)

RED SOX (17-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.43 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mariners vs. Whitlock: J.P. Crawford 0-1, Ty France 0-1, Dylan Moore 0-1

Red Sox vs. Flexen: Arroyo 0-3, Bogaerts 1-3, Cordero 0-2,Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 1-3, Hernández 0-1, Martinez 1-4, Plawecki 0-2, Story 1-5, Verdugo 1-3

Stat of the day: The Mariners have offered Flexen an average of just 1.02 runs per game in support, and have been shut out in four of his seven starts to date.

Notes: The Sox scored all their runs via homer on Friday, with Story’s grand slam and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s three-run shot providing all the offense Boston needed ... Story has four homers in the series and 22 RBIs in 17 games this month ... Whitlock has allowed three runs or fewer in each outing this season, though he has yet to log a win as a starter after getting a third straight no-decision on Monday in a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros ... Boston starters have allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of the past 27 games ... Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts collided with left fielder Alex Verdugo on a shallow fly ball late in Friday’s game, and Bogaerts was subsequently lifted for a pinch hitter. Cora confirmed that Bogaerts is day-to-day due to lower back discomfort on the left side.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.