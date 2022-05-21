Celtics-Heat Game 3: How will Miami respond after a crushing defeat? Follow along here.

“I think I got a bit selfish on the offensive end,” said Butler, who scored 29 in Game 2 after a 41-point performance in Game 1. “I got to look to use my teammates. They have been there for me all year long and I got to get back to that because whenever they are scoring, whenever they are aggressive, we are a much better team.”

So how will Jimmy Butler and Co. respond with the series tied and shifting to Boston? Game 3 on Saturday night will provide an answer, and Heat players and coach Erik Spoelstra said adjustments are in order.

The end of Game 2 of the Celtics-Heat series was a joke, with players on the court who might only get back on the floor in the event another game turns non-competitive and Heat starters lamenting being embarrassed.

Advertisement

So the question is who steps up? Tyler Herro (18 in Game 1; 11 in Game 2) and Gabe Vincent (17 in Game 1; 14 in Game 2) are possibilities, but Game 2 was more in tune with the type of defense the Celtics can play. In Game 1, defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford were both out.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

An additional possibility for Miami is point guard Kyle Lowry, who was upgraded from out to questionable on Friday, and on Saturday appeared to be ready to give it a go in Game 3. Lowry, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, could help with ball distribution – after two games, Butler is the Heat’s leader in both points (35.0 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg)

“I just have to set better screens, attack more, touch the paint and look to kick the ball out even sometimes when I do have a layup,” Butler said. “Just because that is the right basketball play, and somebody is more than often going to be open. That’s on me. I’ll watch the film and, I promise you, I will figure it out.”

Advertisement

Join us throughout the night as Globe reporters Nicole Yang and Chad Finn will bring you their commentary, reactions, and insight right here as Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ABC) unfolds.

Click here to refresh | Sign up for Court Sense, our Celtics newsletter | More Celtics stories

Celtics’ Robert Williams out for Game 3 — 7:16 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Saturday due to left knee soreness. Williams was listed as questionable on the injury report earlier Saturday.

The center underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on his left knee on March 30 and returned midway through the opening-round series against the Nets. He played in the first three games of the conference semifinals against the Bucks before missing the final four due to a bone bruise on his left knee.

He averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks over the first two games of this series against Miami.

Read the full story here.

Will the Heat turn to Duncan Robinson? — 7:00 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Two years ago, New Hampshire native Duncan Robinson was a revelation for the Heat as they made their improbable NBA Finals run in the Orlando bubble. The undrafted free agent shot a blistering 44.6 percent from the 3-point line and had a 20-point game against the Celtics in the conference finals.

Advertisement

It was a stunning rise for a player who went from Division III Williams College, to Michigan, to the G League, to the Heat. Last summer he was rewarded with a five-year, $90 million contract.

Robinson played in 79 games for Miami this year, starting 68, but during these playoffs he has mostly turned into an afterthought, with coach Erik Spoelstra relying on former Celtics two-way contract player Max Strus in that sharpshooter slot.

Strus was excellent during the first two rounds of these playoffs, but he has been less effective in the first two games of the conference finals against the Celtics. He has made 5 of 15 3-pointers, and Miami has been outscored by 13.7 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, the worst net rating among Heat starters by nearly seven points.

The Heat are shooting just 29.9 percent from the 3-point line over their last 10 playoff games, raising questions about whether it might be time for Spoelstra to give Robinson another look.

Read Adam’s full pregame post here.

Injury report — 6:45 p.m.

Celtics: Late Saturday afternoon, the Celtics said center Robert Williams would be out for Game 3 because of left knee soreness, a problem that has left him in and out of the lineup throughout the playoffs.

Heat: The Heat provided this update via Twitter on Saturday afternoon: Coach Spo says both Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will go through their routines with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 3 vs the Celtics.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Heat’s injury report was as follows: Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring), and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 3 vs the Celtics.

By the numbers — 6:30 p.m.

A comparison of a few key metrics (season averages), per NBA.com:

Points in the paint: Miami 45.7, Boston 38.9

Fast break points: Boston 13.3, Miami 11.1

Second-chance points: Miami 15.0, Boston 12.2

Another compelling stat: According to basketball-reference.com’s effective field goal percentage, which adjusts for the added value of three-pointers, the Celtics are at .580 while the Heat are at .524.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.