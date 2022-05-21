Heat rule out Jimmy Butler for second half with knee inflammation

The Heat will be without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler for the remainder of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals because of right knee inflammation.
Butler played 20 minutes in the first half Saturday night, scoring 8 points on 3 of 8 shooting. The Heat started the third quarter with a double-digit cushion, but Butler’s presence will be missed. He is absolutely critical to Miami’s offense and is having a stellar postseason.
Butler also missed Game 5 of Miami’s first-round playoff series against Atlanta with the same issue. He returned to play all six games in the conference semifinals against Philadelphia.
Advertisement
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.