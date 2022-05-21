Marion Carter, Newton North softball dig deep for walkoff victory over Hopkinton

“We were telling the kids to let the ball get deep in the zone and don’t get out on their front foot and just believe that we could win,” Baugher said.

The Tigers just needed to focus on driving the ball.

With her team trailing by six runs in the fifth inning Saturday, Newton North softball coach Lauren Baugher was confident in her team’s ability to rally.

Marion Carter heeded her coach’s advice, first floating a sacrifice fly to make it a three-run game in the fifth inning and then capping the comeback in the bottom of the seventh by crushing a walkoff three-run home run on the first pitch of the at-bat to propel the Tigers to the 8-7 nonleague win over Hopkinton.

“Marion has worked hard all season and leads by example, to have her get that done in that at-bat was awesome " Baugher said. “We all kind of had a feeling that was going to happen when she got up because she’s been clutch for us a few times this year.”

Carter drove in four runs, and Ella Maher struck out four and allowed five hits over five innings of relief to earn the win for North (12-5).

All season, the Tigers have been tasked with rotating players into various positions and spots in the batting order because of injuries and illness. Saturday was no different, with right fielder Collette Rousseau (2 RBIs) and center fielder Abby Hodgson (2 hits) being called upon to help spark the comeback while playing positions that are not their primary roles.

“We’ve had a number of kids with injuries and some issues with COVID and we’ve had a lot of kids stepping in when they needed to, I have total confidence in them to get it done,” said Baugher, whose team locked up the Bay State Conference Carey Division title with a win over Framingham on Thursday.

Baugher, who has seen her team end up on the wrong side of a number of close losses this season, including a walkoff against Taunton and one-run defeats to Reading and Wachusett, says this win is going to go a long way for her squad’s confidence.

“We’re lost a few games in the bottom of the seventh or by one run and these kids haven’t stopped supporting each other or being resilient and that’s what helped us today,” Baugher said.

Bedford 10, Acton-Boxborough 8 — Bella Fernald collected four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs, and Ellie Mitchell, Cassidy Schuman and Laney Mead each had two hits for the Bucs (12-2) in the come-from-behind Dual County League win.

Bishop Feehan 21, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Senior McKenzie Faherty blasted two home runs and Haley Coupal, Haley Petrucci, Ava Maloof each hit one homer for the No. 1 Shamrocks (16-2) in the Catholic Central League contest.

Baseball

BB&N 8, Milton Academy 6 — Freshman Brady MacCutcheon (2 for 4) picked up the win on the mound and drove in a run for BB&N (10-9). Junior Alex Sandell (2 for 4) drove in three runs and hit a home run, and senior Zane Davis picked up a pair of RBIs in the ISL win.

Hull 6, Cohasset 5 — Matt Mahoney collected two hits and drove in three runs, and Luke Dunham and Luke Richardson each smacked a pair of hits and drove in one run for the Pirates (3-15) in the South Shore League contest.

Nobles 13, Lawrence 10 — Jack Murray collected three hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Alastair Rose smacked three hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs (6-5) in the Independent School League win. Peyton Rose (4 RBIs), Matt Travisano (2 hits) and Sebastian Ortiz (2 hits) contributed offensively for Nobles.

Plymouth South 8, Hingham 3 — Junior Nathan Ferry helped the No. 15 Panthers (14-3) clinch the Patriot League Fisher Division with his first varsity win on the mound, and sophomore Alex Carroll drove in two runs for the visitors.

Rivers 7, Groton 6 — Junior Coley Schaefer pitched three innings of shutout relief for the Red Wings (8-10) in the ISL win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 11, Central Catholic 1 — Noah Basgaard (4 RBIs, run), Chris Pompei (2 RBIs, 2 runs), and James Benestad (3 runs) each tallied two hits for the Pioneers (12-7) in the nonleague win.

St. Mark’s 12, Roxbury Latin 3 — Junior Jimmy Lyver gave the Lions the lead with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and St. Mark’s never looked back in the ISL win.

St. Mary’s 9, Masconomet 0 — Aiven Cabral threw a three-hitter with 18 strikeouts for the Spartans (10-8) in the nonleague win. John Nowicki (3 for 4, RBI), Zach Fisher (3 for 3, 3 RBIs) and Cabral (2 for 4, 2 RBI) sparked the offense.

Watertown 12, Malden 0 — Michael Cormier struck out eight in five innings of work for the Raiders (6-11) in the semifinals of the Strike Out Colon Cancer Tournament at East Boston.

Boys’ lacrosse

Arlington Catholic 15, Matignon 13 — Sophomore Jon Boyle netted two goals and two assists for the Cougars (10-6) in the Catholic Central League win.

Masconomet 16, Burlington 7 — Will Mitchell scored once, dished out 5 assists, and won 22 of 27 faceoffs in the Northeastern Conference win. Cooper Haas (4 goals, assist), Griffin Halecki (3 goals, 2 assists), and Andrew Saumsiegle (goal, 4 assists) paced Masconomet (10-5) offensively, with Colin Dillon making 11 saves.

Girls’ lacrosse

Cardinal Spellman 15, Matignon 4 — Kathryn Lysko scored three times and broke the program’s all-time record with her 118th career goal for the Cardinals (6-12) in their Catholic Central League win.

Hingham 10, Needham 6 — Shea Berigan scored three goals and set up another for the No. 11 Harborwomen (12-3) in the nonleague win.

Pentucket 14, Triton 9 — Audrey Conover netted four goals and Lana Mickelson and Cat Colvin each tallied three goals and two assists for Pentucket (7-4) in the Cape Ann League win.

Sandwich 9, Nantucket 7 — Emma MacPherson netted five goals with one assist, and Claire Moniz tallied one goal and three assists for the Blue Knights (14-1-1) in the Cape & Islands showdown. Ryann Cobban, Riley Morrison and Emily Souke each scored once and Maria Hurley made six saves for Sandwich.

Boys’ tennis

Plymouth North 3, Plymouth South 2 — Robby Cooney (6-1, 6-2) and Jack George (6-1, 6-0) won the top two singles matches to help the Eagles (7-4) win the Patriot League match.

Girls’ tennis

Thayer 13, Governor’s Academy 2 — Clare Hayes and Kelly Costello won their singles and doubles matches to power the Tigers (7-4) to the Independent School League win.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.