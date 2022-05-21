Quite the experience: Derrick White recounts birth of his son, the Celtics’ newest Hendrix

Celtics guard Derrick White and his wife, Hannah, knew things could get a bit complicated when the couple’s first child, Hendrix James White, was due during the NBA playoffs. They intended to induce labor between games of these conference finals, but their son had other plans.

On Thursday morning, prior to Game 2 in Miami, White received word that his wife was probably going into labor.

“Once I found out she was in labor, I just tried to get that first flight out. I missed one, which would have got me there earlier, but finally got on one and was just texting with her mom the whole time while she eventually gave birth to our son,” White said. “And it was just a special feeling. I wasn’t there, but even just getting pictures and videos and all that on the plane, it was just special and he’s already changed our life, so it’s been crazy. And then just sitting with him, watching the game, cheering us on from home, so it was cool. And just one of those moments that I’ll have forever.”