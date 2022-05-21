Rafael Devers, Red Sox stay hot with fourth straight win in comeback triumph over Mariners

You might not have believed that two weeks ago, but with the pages of the calendar turning to summer months, the Sox bats have decided to heat up, too.

The Red Sox rallied to erase a five-run deficit with a four-run outburst in the fifth and broke the tie in the eighth on Christian Vazquez’s RBI single in a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers kept the Sox in it, belting his eighth homer of the season in the top of the third inning. Devers made it 5-3 when he hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth. That sparked a four-run inning for the Sox against Mariners starter Chris Flexen.

For Devers, it was his 11th multi-homer game. The only players with more multi-homer games with the Sox prior to turning 26 are Jim Rice (16) and Mookie Betts (13). You could tell that the Sox would get to Flexen. Despite not scoring until Devers’s homer in the third, six balls in play came with an exit velocity of 94 miles per hour or higher.

Vazquez’s RBI single to center in the eighth scored Franchy Cordero, who reached on a one-out triple, with the go-ahead run.

The bullpen pitched in, as well, with five relievers — in order, Tyler Danish, Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles, John Schreiber, and Matt Barnes — combining to throw six scoreless innings to help the Sox cement their season-high fourth straight win, fifth in the last six games, and their third consecutive series win.

The Sox will go for the sweep on Sunday.

Observations from the game:

▪ Garrett Whitlock experienced some growing pains as a starter. He lasted just three innings against the Mariners and was roughed up for 10 hits and five runs. Whitlock tossed 71 pitches, drawing just five swings and misses.

He got tagged for four runs in the first, beginning with three straight hits.

The third base hit was an RBI single by Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez. It came on a Whitlock changeup which to that point hitters were 0 for 27 against that pitch. Whitlock did induce some weak contact and it’s worth noting that half of Seattle’s 10 hits came on the ground.

▪ Even still, Whitlock had three strikeouts. If you couple that with the lack of whiffs and the Mariners’ high contact rate, that is an indication that Seattle wasn’t fooled by Whitlock’s stuff. They had the right game plan. Before the game, in fact, manager Alex Cora said that would be the main hurdle Whitlock would have to endure when moving from the bullpen to the rotation.

“[As a starter the opposition] has a chance to look at tendencies and how he’s attacking guys,” Cora said before the game. “The running game comes into play. Obviously he’s a strike thrower. From the bullpen, it’s always fast, right. The at-bats are solved in three pitches most of the time with him. When he comes out of the bullpen, you don’t know when he’s coming in and what situation.”

