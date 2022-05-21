Red Sox seek more offensive production out of lackluster first basemen

Entering Saturday, the Sox ranked last in batting average at the position (.152), slugging percentage (.242), and on-base plug slugging (.482). They have produced just one homer which also ranks last in the league. Bobby Dalbec’s struggles at the plate have continued. He’s hitting just .160 and has struck out 32 times in 113 plate appearances, forcing the Sox to turn to Franchy Cordero . Cordero is hitting .273 over his last seven games before Saturday. Nevertheless, the Sox are still desperate for some sort of production.

For the second straight season, the Red Sox are looking for some offensive production from their first basemen.

WooSox infielder Ryan Fitzgerald has been getting some reps at first base this year and made his first start at the position with top prospect Triston Casas (swollen ankle) out of the lineup. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear he wants to give Casas more time in Triple A, considering he hasn’t had a full season at the level. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, came into the day hitting .303/.365/.621 with nine homers in 149 plate appearances. He could very well be an option for the Sox, providing another lefthanded bat.

For now, though, the Sox are still trying to do everything they can to get Dalbec going.

“He can pull the ball with power and that’s what he did in August last year and you saw the difference with him,” manager Alex Cora said this week. “He’s been a little bit late on the fastball, obviously out in front on the breaking ball. [Hitting the ball out of the ballpark] is part of his game, we know that. For a lineup that is in need of power, it will be good for him to start hitting the ball in the air and out of the ballpark.”

Bogaerts back

Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners after colliding with Alex Verdugo on a fly ball in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 7-3 win at Fenway Park. Bogaerts left the game in the bottom half of that frame. Cora said Bogaerts texted him Saturday morning and said he was good to go. Bogaerts was moving around well enough for the team to put him in the lineup. With the upcoming offday Monday there’s a possibility Bogaerts will sit in Sunday’s series finale. “One thing about Xander is that he doesn’t like offdays [at Fenway],” Cora said before the game. “But obviously we’ll be smart about it and if he needs an offday we’ll give it to him.” . . . Verdugo exited Saturday’s game due to illness in the top of the second inning. Cordero, who got the start at first base, shifted to left field in place of Verdugo. Dalbec entered the game to play first . . . Chris Sale threw a 15-pitch bullpen this week. James Paxton (Tommy John) still isn’t throwing after being shut down a couple of weeks ago with elbow inflammation. Sale was shut down, too, for what was described as a non-medical issue unrelated to his rib cage fracture. Cora said he will have an update on WooSox starter Connor Seabold (right pectoral strain) in the coming days.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.