Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Mavericks for 2-0 series lead in West finals

Doncic scored 42 points, 18 in the first quarter — two shy of his total for all of Game 1. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds before halftime put Dallas up 72-58 at the break and gave him 24 points.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks led most of the way before the Warriors took their first lead of the night on Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer 18 seconds into the fourth. Porter's three-point play with 7:21 remaining made it 100-92.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks, 126-117, Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

He even got a Twitter shoutout from Oakland's own MC Hammer: “Ok young Luka … We see you.”

But the Warriors answered with a 25-13 third quarter to pull to 85-83 going into fourth — a third quarter reminiscent of those that defined so many of their recent playoff runs.

Doncic shot 12 for 23 and shined in a game of brilliant shotmaking — the Warriors finished 56.1 percent from the floor. In the first half alone, Dallas edged Golden State 52.3 percent to 51.2 percent, including a remarkable 55.6 percent to 53.3 percent from 3-point range.

The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State is two wins from a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since making five straight trips from 2015-19.

Jordan Poole scored 23 points off the bench, Wiggins had 16 and Klay Thompson — held scoreless in the first half of the series opener — added 15 points for a second straight game.

Jalen Brunson scored 8 of the first 14 Dallas points on the way to 31. The Mavericks didn’t have to see as much of Draymond Green, who picked up his fifth foul with 6:01 left in the third, then returned with 6:33 left before fouling out with 2:25 to go.

The teams tangled with 8:03 left in the second quarter in front of the Dallas bench. Warriors reserve Damion Lee closed out as Davis Bertans hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Bertans tripped Lee and sent him in a flip hard to the floor. Lee had to be held back by official Eric Lewis.

The players were issued double technicals.

In Game 1 two days earlier, Doncic faced smothering defense from Wiggins and shot just 6 for 18 and 3 of 10 from deep.

“Luka just didn’t make shots,” coach Jason Kidd said in predicting a far better outing in Game 2.

Golden State continued to push the pace and committed 16 turnovers after 15 in the opener.



