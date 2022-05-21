Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Mavericks for 2-0 series lead in West finals

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks, 126-117, Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks led most of the way before the Warriors took their first lead of the night on Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer 18 seconds into the fourth. Porter's three-point play with 7:21 remaining made it 100-92.
Doncic scored 42 points, 18 in the first quarter — two shy of his total for all of Game 1. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds before halftime put Dallas up 72-58 at the break and gave him 24 points.
He even got a Twitter shoutout from Oakland's own MC Hammer: “Ok young Luka … We see you.”
But the Warriors answered with a 25-13 third quarter to pull to 85-83 going into fourth — a third quarter reminiscent of those that defined so many of their recent playoff runs.
Doncic shot 12 for 23 and shined in a game of brilliant shotmaking — the Warriors finished 56.1 percent from the floor. In the first half alone, Dallas edged Golden State 52.3 percent to 51.2 percent, including a remarkable 55.6 percent to 53.3 percent from 3-point range.
The series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday. Golden State is two wins from a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since making five straight trips from 2015-19.
Jordan Poole scored 23 points off the bench, Wiggins had 16 and Klay Thompson — held scoreless in the first half of the series opener — added 15 points for a second straight game.
Jalen Brunson scored 8 of the first 14 Dallas points on the way to 31. The Mavericks didn’t have to see as much of Draymond Green, who picked up his fifth foul with 6:01 left in the third, then returned with 6:33 left before fouling out with 2:25 to go.
The teams tangled with 8:03 left in the second quarter in front of the Dallas bench. Warriors reserve Damion Lee closed out as Davis Bertans hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Bertans tripped Lee and sent him in a flip hard to the floor. Lee had to be held back by official Eric Lewis.
The players were issued double technicals.
In Game 1 two days earlier, Doncic faced smothering defense from Wiggins and shot just 6 for 18 and 3 of 10 from deep.
“Luka just didn’t make shots,” coach Jason Kidd said in predicting a far better outing in Game 2.
Golden State continued to push the pace and committed 16 turnovers after 15 in the opener.