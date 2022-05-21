Tiger Woods is now a sideshow at PGA Championship, no longer the main attraction

And so it is with Tiger Woods on the golf course in 2022. He’s still the biggest draw in the field, as evidenced by the massive galleries following him around Southern Hills this weekend at the PGA Championship. He still can play a few hits — carding a one-under-par 69 on Friday to make the cut, or sinking a 37-foot birdie putt on Saturday.

But no one in the arena was under any illusion that we were watching Led Zeppelin. Page and Plant were stars from a different era. Their performances were no longer explosive or impactful. We were there to pay respects to rock legends, or for some, revel in the nostalgia of their youth.

TULSA, Okla. — Back in 1998, I saw Jimmy Page and Robert Plant in concert in Washington, D.C. It was a great show. They played “Rock and Roll”, “Whole Lotta Love”, and several other hits.

But the old Woods is gone and, it seems, never coming back. He’s a nostalgia act now. An attraction. Something to check off the list. “Now I can say I’ve seen Tiger.”

Woods shot a 79 Saturday, 9 over par. He had a stretch of five bogeys in a row. On No. 6, he hit into a creek and carded a triple.

It took a miraculous finish — one under over the last five holes — for Woods to avoid an embarrassing 80, a number he has cracked just twice in 308 previous rounds at a major as a professional (2015 US Open, 2002 British Open).

Yes, Woods made the cut this week at the PGA, just like he did last month at The Masters. But Woods is tied for dead last, 76 out of 76, at 12 over par heading into Sunday’s final round.

“I couldn’t get off the bogey train there,” Woods said. “I just didn’t — I didn’t do anything right.”

This is the Woods we’re probably going to see in Brookline at next month’s US Open. And, barring a miraculous turn of health, probably the Woods we’re going to see for the rest of his competitive golfing days.

Woods can still make occasional golf magic, but he’s no Tom Brady as far as being in peak physical condition. Woods has battled a lot in his 46 years. Back injuries. Knee injuries. Addiction. Last year’s life-threatening car crash that almost cost him his leg. He called himself “Humpty Dumpty” this week.

Woods competed his heart out at the PGA. But physically, he’s got nothing right now.

“You feel so sorry for him having to go through this,” said Saturday’s playing partner, Shaun Norris, who shot a 74. “You can see he was battling today just to get the ball out of the hole from time to time, even to bend out to put the ball on the tee. It’s not easy to see a guy like him have to go through that and struggle like that.”

The Tiger of yesteryear was usually teeing off last on Sunday at a major. This Sunday at Southern Hills, Woods will be in the second grouping, playing with Maverick McNealy. He’ll be done, and on his jet out of Tulsa, before the leaders warm up on the driving range.

That’s assuming he plays, of course. Woods was noncommittal after Saturday’s round. It will be 50 degrees and windy again. Woods has been laboring all week on his leg and is clearly in a lot of discomfort. The pain — and the potential for further embarrassment — may be enough to send him home early.

If Woods does play, it will be a treat for fans who don’t normally arrive at the crack of dawn on championship Sunday. You get to watch Tiger, then watch the final round unfold.

But that’s all Woods is now — a treat. A bonus. The cherry on top. He’s no longer the main event.

He’s playing the majors because it brings him back to a happier time, when he was the world’s most dominant athlete and changed the game of golf forever.

Those days, sadly, are gone.

Woods even admits that the game he helped revolutionize may have passed him by. The rough at Southern Hills has been punishing, and Woods has often used an iron off the tee to avoid the rough at all costs — “playing to my spots,” as he put it.

But he was unique in that approach. Today’s young golfers grip it and rip it.

“The game is played very differently now, and it’s very aggressive,” Woods said this week. “The days of the Lee Janzens and the Scott Simpsons and the (Nick) Faldos of the world, playing that kind of golf is gone. You go out there and hit driver a lot, and if you have a hot week, you have a hot week and you’re up there. The game is just different.”

That’s not to say that Woods doesn’t provide occasional thrills. He’s still worth the price of admission, just to see if he can recapture any of that old magic, even for a few holes.

But the show just doesn’t have the same impact it once did.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.