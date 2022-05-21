US beats Sweden in overtime at hockey worlds, Canada loses

Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden, 3-2, at the men’s world ice hockey championship Saturday in Tampere, Finland, while Switzerland bested Canada, 6-3, in a game between previously unbeaten teams. Gaudette, a former star at Northeastern who plays for the Ottawa Senators, was involved in all three of the US goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the US to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland. Canada scored all of its goals in the first period before Switzerland rallied with four unanswered goals from 3-2 down. That puts Switzerland in first place in Group A as the only unbeaten team left in the championship. The Olympic gold medalist Finns lead Group B after they recorded their fifth win in six games, 3-0 over Austria. In other games, the Czech Republic beat Norway, 4-1, Denmark beat France, 3-0, and 18-year-old Olympic tournament MVP Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists as Slovakia beat Italy, 3-1.

Kylian Mbappé is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after again turning down the chance to join Real Madrid. The France forward agreed to a three-year contract extension that is close to being signed, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contract talks publicly. The 23-year-old Mbappé's contract is expiring in June and he would have been available on a free transfer. Instead of joining 13-time European champion Madrid, which has chased him for so long, Mbappé is staying to try to deliver PSG its first Champions League title. Spanish league La Liga in a statement called the deal “scandalous,” given PSG had reported large financial losses last season, and said it would file a complaint with European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, as well as other authorities, including the European Union.

Violence erupts at Greek Cup

Crowd violence and tear gas marred the Greek Cup final in Athens where Panathinaikos made a first-half penalty hold up to beat PAOK, 1-0. Also, penalty-scorer Aitor Cantalapiedra was allegedly hit in the hand by a chunk of cement thrown from the crowd. Only 43,000 tickets were sold for the 70,000-seat Athens Olympic Stadium to keep apart fans from both clubs. Despite that, Panathinaikos fans attempted before the final to get close to PAOK fans, and spilled onto the track around the field. Riot police forced them back using tear gas, and PAOK supporters threw flares at the retreating Panathinaikos fans. The clashes and the air heavy with tear gas affected many fans, and caused a half-hour delay to the start of the final … Ten-man Leipzig came from a goal down in the German Cup final in Berlin to beat Freiburg, 4-2, on penalties for the soccer club’s first trophy in its short history … French club Lyon beat defending champion and favorite Barcelona, 3-1, to earn a record-extending eighth Women’s Champions League trophy Turin, Italy.

Auto racing

Reddick takes Xfinity

Cup regular Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity race in Fort Worth, Texas, after a two-car pass, giving second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory and ending a three-race streak in which three different JR Motorsports drivers took the checkered flag. Reddick finished 1.8 seconds ahead of William Byron … Jimmy Johnson advanced into Sunday’s shootout for the Indianapolis 500 pole with some of the fastest laps ever turned at Indy. His single-lap speed of 233.961 miles per hour in morning practice was the 14th fastest lap ever turned at the track. Hours later, he posted a four-lap qualifying average of 232.398 mph to lock himself into his first Indy 500. Johnson was the sixth fastest qualifier and on Sunday has a shot at winning the pole. The fastest 12 in the 33 car field have two Sunday shootouts and the “Fast Six” to set the first two rows for the May 29 race.

Tennis

Ruud defends Geneva title

Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) in the final. One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3 … Cameron Norrie won his second ATP title of the year when he beat Alex Molcan, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, in the Lyon Open final in France … Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0-7), 7-6 (7-5), over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final in France.

Miscellany

Portland shuts out Senators

Pedro Castellanos and Devlin Granberg combined for five hits and three RBI to help the host Portland Sea Dogs defeat Harrisburg Senators, 4-0, in Double A baseball … Yolmer Sanchez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning but the Worcester Red Sox comeback bid fell short as they lost to visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7-6 , in Triple A … Bryan Rust, the veteran forward who was scheduled to become a free agent this summer, agreed to a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins that will keep him with the club through 2028. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.125 million . . . In the NCAA men's Division 1 lacrosse tournament, Rutgers beat Penn, 11-9, and Princeton topped Yale, 14-10, to advance to the Final Four . . . A 30-year-old man crossing the finish line of a Brooklyn half-marathon collapsed and died, officials in New York said. It was unclear what caused the runner to collapse

