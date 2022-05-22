How award-winning cartoonist and Malden native Keith Knight created the ‘Charlie Brown of activism’

The show takes place in San Francisco, where Knight lived for the better part of two decades, but the artist is a Malden native. This past weekend, He returned to Massachusetts to receive an honorary doctorate from Salem State University and to witness the unveiling of “Life’s Little Victories,” a mural he designed for the Malden ARTLine in his hometown. The Globe caught up with Knight in Faneuil Hall, where he used to draw caricatures during college ahead of the weekend celebrating his roots.

Keith Knight spent decades calling out racism through his long-running, award-winning comics, “The K Chronicles” and “(Th)ink,” before he brought his mission to the small screen with his Hulu series, “Woke.” The second season of the comedy dropped last month and continues to follow “Toast & Butter” cartoonist Keef (played by Lamorne Morris) as he navigates being a very public Black artist-turned-activist in a not always so “woke” world. (Also, the consequence of ignoring his conscious? Let’s say animated inanimate objects play a significant role.)

As this is a Boston publication, let’s talk about growing up in Malden. What was that like?

I was very lucky. Between fourth and sixth grade, my sister and I went to the Major Works Program for gifted students. All we did were plays, puppet shows, performances, all this really cool stuff. I valued that time, and that’s when I was drawing cartoons.

When we went back to regular school, I continued drawing the comics, and my first autobiographical comic was in eighth grade. There was a food fight, and I was making fun of everybody in it. The people who I thought were going to kick my ass because of it were just super excited to be in it. People just want to be seen. That’s the thing that was lacking most in me growing up in school: the history wasn’t my history. My first Black teacher — [I was] a junior in college is when I had him.

Why do you think your work is so autobiographical?

I come from a family of storytellers. Whenever there were gatherings, I would listen to my family tell these hilarious stories. I don’t know if it was all true or not, but it was hilarious, and I love that idea of never letting the truth get in the way of a good story. That’s what I want to do in comics. I trust the first-person experience. In my small way, with the work I do, I hope I’m a gateway for people to find truth.

How did “Woke” come to be a TV show?

My intent was to move to San Francisco in 1990, stay there for five years, treat it like my graduate school; but I stayed there for 16 or 17 years because I had a wonderful time. In Los Angeles, [the city] is about meeting and schmoozing, getting in front of people. This one production company said, “Yeah, let’s try to develop something.” [My co-creator] Marshall Todd came on, and his work really stood out because there were no racial tropes in it. My whole pitch (for the show) was: my character is the Charlie Brown of activism, [he] tries to do the right thing but it doesn’t work out very well. It came out exactly how I pictured it.

How does it feel to be back in town this weekend, going back to Salem State University?

I want students to maybe see something in my story and be like, “Okay, if this guy can do it, maybe I’ll be alright.” Find out where the good restrooms are, and you’ll be okay. That’s going to be my high-brow commencement statement. Some retired professors are going to come out and my sisters are flying in. We’re going to do a screening of “Woke.” I realize now that season one came out during the pandemic so we never got a chance to watch it in front of an audience. It’s so satisfying to hear people laugh at jokes that you meant to be funny. Even my 13-year-old wrote a joke that’s in the [second] season.

On top of that, this Sunday in Malden, Malden Arts is unveiling a mural of your work.

I’m so psyched. They blew up these panels, they actually made the panels bigger than they thought they were going to make them. It’s humbling and I guess it’s like the bucket list thing. More than anything, it allows me to continue to create. It allows me to do what I think I was put on this earth to do. I think that’s all most people want.

What is next for Keith Knight?

I have a couple of outstanding projects that I need to get done, and a couple of books I want to finish, and the hope is that we get a season 3. I want to take some big swings. I saw the first season as in his head, second season as in the city, third season as the country.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.