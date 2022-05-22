17-month-old baby struck by car in Manchester, N.H., driver charged

A 17-month-old boy who wandered away from a home in Manchester, N.H. was struck by a car whose driver was arrested for drugged driving and other charges, police said Saturday night.
The child suffered “potentially serious injuries,” and was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement. His condition was not known.
The driver, Michael Norton,55, of Epping, N.H., was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs, and falsifying physical evidence, Manchester police said in a statement.
Police went to the area of Lake Avenue and Beacon Street at 4:26 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, the statement said.
Officers learned that the child left the front yard of a Lake Avenue address and went northward into the street, where he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Norton, police said.
Norton was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711, the statement said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.