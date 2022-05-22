fb-pixel Skip to main content

17-month-old baby struck by car in Manchester, N.H., driver charged

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated May 22, 2022, 26 minutes ago

A 17-month-old boy who wandered away from a home in Manchester, N.H. was struck by a car whose driver was arrested for drugged driving and other charges, police said Saturday night.

The child suffered “potentially serious injuries,” and was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement. His condition was not known.

The driver, Michael Norton,55, of Epping, N.H., was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs, and falsifying physical evidence, Manchester police said in a statement.

Police went to the area of Lake Avenue and Beacon Street at 4:26 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, the statement said.

Officers learned that the child left the front yard of a Lake Avenue address and went northward into the street, where he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Norton, police said.

Norton was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

