17-month-old baby struck by car in Manchester, N.H., driver charged

A 17-month-old boy who wandered away from a home in Manchester, N.H. was struck by a car whose driver was arrested for drugged driving and other charges, police said Saturday night.

The child suffered “potentially serious injuries,” and was taken to a hospital, police said in a statement. His condition was not known.

The driver, Michael Norton,55, of Epping, N.H., was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug, driving under the influence of drugs, and falsifying physical evidence, Manchester police said in a statement.