20-year-old man arrested in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession

A 20-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession, police said.

Joshua Bajon was arrested around 5:42 p.m. by officers who were patrolling near Washington Street and Dudley Avenue in response to an earlier report of a person shot on Greenville Street, police said in a statement.

Some of the officers noticed a male rider on a blue city rental bicycle near Mount Pleasant Avenue, and they were then told that a male suspect on a blue bicycle had been seen fleeing the area where shots were fired, according to police.