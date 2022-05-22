fb-pixel Skip to main content

20-year-old man arrested in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated May 22, 2022, 3 minutes ago

A 20-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession, police said.

Joshua Bajon was arrested around 5:42 p.m. by officers who were patrolling near Washington Street and Dudley Avenue in response to an earlier report of a person shot on Greenville Street, police said in a statement.

Some of the officers noticed a male rider on a blue city rental bicycle near Mount Pleasant Avenue, and they were then told that a male suspect on a blue bicycle had been seen fleeing the area where shots were fired, according to police.

Advertisement

Officers stopped the bicycle rider, identified as Bajan, then conducted a pat-frisk and found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, Boston police said.

Bajon was then taken into custody and will be charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

He will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video