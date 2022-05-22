Creative Khamari wants to be a video game designer

Khamari is extremely creative and enjoys expressing himself by creating his own music, board games, and videos and plays. He thrives on receiving one-on-one attention from caring adults, but is also able to play independently. He loves to stay busy and is up for engaging in a range of activities. He is also very curious and loves to talk and ask questions.

Khamari is 14 and when he grows up, he wants to be a video game designer, music beat maker, and doctor.

Legally freed for adoption, Khamari would benefit from being part of an energetic and loving family of any constellation, with or without older children in the home. A family for Khamari would be engaging, nurturing, and able to continue the beneficial services he has in place for him.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.