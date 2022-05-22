Here’s who is speaking at some Boston area commencements Sunday

BU officials expect more than 20,000 people to attend Sunday’s ceremony and are opening two cooling centers adjacent to the field to offer relief from the heat. The centers will open at 12:30 p.m. BU is “strongly recommending” wearing masks inside the centers, according to a statement.

Boston University — Bob Woodward, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist known for his reporting on presidents and Watergate, will be speaking at the all-university commencement at Nickerson Field.

Universities across the region are celebrating in-person commencements Sunday, while grappling with hot, humid, summer-like weather. Here’s a sampling of speakers slated to appear at some of the celebrations.

Brandeis University — Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, spoke on voting rights at the university’s 11 a.m. commencement inside the Gosman Sports Convocation Center.

The facility is not air conditioned, and people were asked to wear light clothing and masks, and bring water bottles.

New England Conservatory — Singer-songwriter James Taylor will speak at the conservatory’s commencement in Jordan Hall, which starts at 2 p.m.

The first half of the ceremony will include remarks from leadership and alumni, student speakers and awards. Honorary doctorates include conductor and composer David Amram, Ella Jenkins who is regarded as the “First Lady of Children’s Music,” and pianist Emanuel Ax.

Suffolk University — The university will hold three commencement ceremonies Sunday.

Tim Ryan, the US chair and senior partner of PwC, spoke at the morning’s combined undergraduate and graduate ceremony.

Manny Lopes, executive vice president for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, will speak at the College of Arts & Sciences combined ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Claire Cronin, the US ambassador to Ireland, was expected to speak at the Law School’s commencement, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tufts University — The university’s commencement ceremonies are in two phases Sunday.

The first started at 9 a.m. at The Green and included the academic procession, the awarding of honorary degrees, and the commencement address given by award-winning historian, scholar, and author Erika Lee.

The second part will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and feature individual degree ceremonies and luncheons.





