‘It’s going to be a hot one again:’ Record-setting heat may come Sunday

Forecasters predicted those figures will climb into the 90s after a sea breeze from the southeast switches to a southwestern wind coming in over the land around noon, according to Kristie Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Around 11 a.m., temperatures were already beginning to approach 70 degrees at Logan International Airport, where the National Weather Service takes its readings.

Hot, humid conditions are making a comeback Sunday, as forecasters predicted potential record-setting temperatures in Boston, despite a cool morning start in the mid-60s for the city.

In Boston, the warmest part of the day will be between noon and 7 p.m., she said.

“It’s going to be a hot one again,” Smith said. “Just because it’s a little cooler in the city [this morning], it will be warming up quickly, and people should be aware of that.”

Boston and Worcester could possibly break heat records for May 22, according to Smith. Boston set a record of 93 in 1959, according to the weather service, while Worcester reached 90 on this date in 1911 and 1992.

Sunday’s temperatures were expected to surpass those on Saturday, when summer-like weather blanketed also much of the region and sent crowds to beaches seeking relief.

Sunday’s hot weather comes as thousands are gathering to celebrate at university commencements, including Boston University, Tufts, and Brandeis. Officials at those schools have been warning graduates and their families to be careful due to the heat, dress in cool clothing, and drink bottled water.

“There are a lot of outdoor activities in Boston, and people should be prepared for very hot conditions today,” Smith said.

The weather service issued a heat advisory that continues until 8 p.m. Sunday, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city.

Fifteen Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities will remain open until 5 p.m. Sunday to serve as cooling centers, and 50 splash pad sprinklers are available at parks and playgrounds around Boston. More information is available at boston.gov/heat.

Wu urged people to check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities, she said.

Beyond Boston, temperatures were already in the upper 70s in Worcester, Springfield, and Providence shortly after 10 a.m. Hyannis and the islands were in the mid- to upper-60s, while Provincetown was at 70 degrees, according to the weather service.

Relief is expected to roll in starting in the afternoon, as storms move across north and western parts of the state from about 3 to 8 p.m., according to Smith.

The worst of it won’t likely reach Boston, but there could still be showers and thunder in the city Sunday night, she said.

“If people do hear rumbling from these thunderstorms rolling through this afternoon, we really do encourage them to seek shelter inside,” Smith said.

Temperatures are expected to drop dramatically in the evening with Boston going down to around 60 and parts of western Massachusetts falling into the 50s, according to Smith.

The rest of the week promises to be considerably milder.

A sunny Monday is predicted, with temperatures in the 70s. More sun comes on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures down further into the 60s, according to the weather service. Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the 70s.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.