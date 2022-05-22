Maine man, 19, charged with murder in fatal shooting of 2-year-old girl

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl and the nonfatal shootings of two male victims in Wells, Maine, on Saturday afternoon, the state Department of Public Safety said Sunday.
Andrew Huber Young, of Wells, allegedly shot the three people at a home in the town about 4:20 p.m., the department said in a statement. The child was identified as Octavia Huber Young of Wells, but officials did not disclose her relationship to Andrew Huber Young.
The two male victims, whose identities and relationships to Andrew Huber Young were not released, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
An autopsy will be performed on the girl in the coming days, the statement said. Andrew Huber Young was arrested Sunday, charged with murder, and taken to the York County Jail, where he is being held without bail. He is expected to face further charges as state and local police continue their investigation.
