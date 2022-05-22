Man dies after being struck by MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson

A 31-year-old man died after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train near the Monponsett Street crossing in Hanson early Sunday morning, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The incident took place at approximately 4:50 a.m., when the man trespassed in the right of way on the Plymouth branch and was struck by the train, Sullivan said. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained, according to Sullivan.